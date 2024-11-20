Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2024 17:22 Uhr
106 Leser
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.: Intesa Sanpaolo is the eurozone's leading bank for shareholder value creation

Infographic_Intesa-Sanpaolo_10-year_value_creation

MILAN, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With today's distribution of €3 billion in interim dividends for 2024, Intesa Sanpaolo is the leading bank in the eurozone for total shareholder return, with a remarkable +205% increase. This reflects the combined growth in share value and dividend distributions since 1 January 2014.

Over the past 10 years, under the leadership of Carlo Messina, the bank has:

  • achieved a 107% increase in stock market value, with a €37 billion rise in market capitalization since January 2014;
  • distributed €31 billion in dividends to its shareholders, resulting in a cumulative dividend yield of 98%, including the interim dividend paid today.

In comparison with the other leading eurozone banks in terms of market-capitalization, Santander (which raised €15 billion through capital increases) distributed €23 billion in dividends, while BNP Paribas distributed €35 billion, with a cumulative dividend yield of 51%.

Media Relations Intesa Sanpaolo
international.media@intesasanpaolo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9b3ef4a-725c-4758-8551-8eb897e801fa


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.