INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.: Intesa Sanpaolo is the eurozone's leading bank for shareholder value creation

MILAN, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With today's distribution of €3 billion in interim dividends for 2024, Intesa Sanpaolo is the leading bank in the eurozone for total shareholder return, with a remarkable +205% increase. This reflects the combined growth in share value and dividend distributions since 1 January 2014.

Over the past 10 years, under the leadership of Carlo Messina, the bank has:

achieved a 107% increase in stock market value, with a €37 billion rise in market capitalization since January 2014;

distributed €31 billion in dividends to its shareholders, resulting in a cumulative dividend yield of 98%, including the interim dividend paid today.

In comparison with the other leading eurozone banks in terms of market-capitalization, Santander (which raised €15 billion through capital increases) distributed €23 billion in dividends, while BNP Paribas distributed €35 billion, with a cumulative dividend yield of 51%.

