Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Richard Holroyd
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer, Capita Public Service
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
177,902 Ordinary shares
£0.16772
e)
Date of the transaction
19 November 2024
f)
Place of the transactions
London Stock Exchange