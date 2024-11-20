Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 17:25 Uhr
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Richard Holroyd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Capita Public Service

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0. 16772

177,902

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

177,902 Ordinary shares

£0.16772

e)

Date of the transaction

19 November 2024

f)

Place of the transactions

London Stock Exchange


© 2024 PR Newswire
