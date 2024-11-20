CAI Software: Newman & Company Selects Robocom Warehouse Management Solution

The innovative approach will optimize warehouse utilization, reduce fulfillment errors, manage cycle counts, and inventory activities.

LINCOLN, RI / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or "CAI Software CAI Software, CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or CAI Software") a leader in industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution, warehouse management, and supply chain solutions to manufacturers and distributors, today announced that Newman & Company selected CAI's Warehouse Management Solution, ROC WMS.

Since 1904 Newman & Company has been dedicated to providing sustainable, premium paperboard to companies around the country. As pioneers in manufacturing 100% recycled paperboard, the company needed to replace their unsupported warehouse management solution to keep up with their on-going demands. They identified that the new solution needed to be user-friendly, integrate with their existing environment, and be flexible to meet current and future workflow needs.

After an extensive review of the solutions in market, they selected the ROC Warehouse Management System by Robocom, a CAI Software company.

"During our search, the Robocom team stood out from the competition. They listened to our business requirements and presented a solution that will meet our needs today and into the future," said Daniel Isanuk, CFO, Newman & Company. "Robocom will play a pivotal role in our warehouse management strategy."

"The business case developed for the Newman & Company implementation included real-time warehouse activities which will improve their efficiency, reduce errors and improve inventory accuracy, and order fulfillment time," added Rick Register, Chief Professional Services Officer, CAI Software. "We look forward to a long, lasting relationship with their team."

About Newman & Company

Located in Philadelphia, PA, Newman & Company and affiliates is a group of four privately held, vertically integrated companies with over 100 years of experience in paperboard manufacturing, recycling, transportation logistics and paper brokerage. Our portfolio of companies is aligned at every level of the supply chain, providing economies of scale that benefit both customers and suppliers to ensure continuity of the recycled fiber lifecycle. With a concentrated interest in sustainable manufacturing, our family-owned and operated mill produces high-quality, 100% recycled paperboard for a variety of industries and applications. www.newmanpaperboard.com

