Mann Eye Institute First in Texas to Offer Revolutionary Glaucoma Treatment With Voyager DSLT

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Mann Eye Institute, a pioneer in innovative eye care since the 1970s, announces another groundbreaking milestone as the first practice in Texas to offer the Voyager Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) system. This state-of-the-art technology represents a significant advancement in glaucoma treatment, offering patients a drop-free alternative with unprecedented precision and convenience.

The Voyager DSLT, developed by Alcon, revolutionizes glaucoma care through its proprietary eye-tracking technology that delivers 120 automated treatments directly to the trabecular meshwork. This innovative approach eliminates the need for a gonio lens or manual aiming, making the procedure more comfortable for patients and more efficient for physicians.

"As a practice committed to providing cutting-edge eye care solutions, we're proud to be the first in Texas to offer this transformative technology," said Dr. Mike Mann, founder of Mann Eye Institute. "The Voyager DSLT aligns perfectly with our mission to help patients See Life Better while maintaining the superior level of care we've been known for over four decades."

The introduction of Voyager DSLT at Mann Eye Institute marks a significant advancement in glaucoma treatment, particularly important given that glaucoma affects approximately two million Americans, with half unaware they have the condition. The system's automated, precise delivery method and intuitive touch screen interface make it as convenient as prescribing eye drops while offering superior treatment outcomes.

Key features of the Voyager DSLT include:

SureTrac automated delivery system ensuring precise treatment

Streamlined positioning and treatment process

Patient and doctor-friendly ergonomic design

Intuitive touch screen interface

Drop-free treatment alternative

Mann Eye Institute continues its tradition of early adoption of breakthrough technologies, building on its legacy that began with Dr. Mann's pioneering work in radial keratotomy procedures in 1981. Today, with 14 board-certified surgeons and 32 doctors across multiple locations, Mann Eye Institute maintains its commitment to combining advanced technology with personalized care.

For more information about the Voyager DSLT or to schedule a consultation, please contact Mann Eye Institute at 844-969-2020, or visit their website today.

About Mann Eye Institute: Founded in the 1970s, Mann Eye Institute has established itself as a leader in comprehensive eye care, combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate, patient-centered care. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to excellence, Mann Eye Institute continues to set the standard for innovative eye care in Texas.

