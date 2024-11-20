Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 17:31 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heifer Project International: Heifer International Backs G20's Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, Reaffirms Commitment to Rural Agricultural Communities

Finanznachrichten News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heifer International supports the G20's newly launched Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, a bold initiative aimed at accelerating global efforts to eradicate hunger and reduce poverty worldwide. This multilateral effort aligns with Heifer International's mission to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth.

Heifer Logo Grand Blue.

The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, introduced at the recent G20 Summit, calls on governments, international organizations, NGOs, and the private sector to work collaboratively to address food insecurity and promote sustainable economic growth in vulnerable communities.

"This Alliance recognizes the urgent need to tackle development challenges on a global scale and has the potential to create transformative change by prioritizing support for rural agricultural communities," said Surita Sandosham, CEO and President of Heifer International. "We must include smallholder farmers, who play an indispensable role in feeding the world while stewarding our planet's resources."

Today, 733 million people face hunger worldwide, a number that continues to rise due to conflict, climate change and economic instability. Smallholder farmers - who grow up to 30% of the world's food and up to 80% in low- and middle-income countries - form the backbone of rural economies and food systems across the Global South.

"The G20 has taken an important step, but it will take ongoing and committed cross-sector partnership to fully address the scope of these challenges," said Sandosham. "Ending hunger and poverty demands bold action and sustained collaboration."

About Heifer International

Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with more than 52 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way, while caring for the Earth.?Heifer currently operates in 19 countries across Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, supporting farmers and food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For more information, visit?https://www.heifer.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286250/Heifer_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heifer-international-backs-g20s-global-alliance-against-hunger-and-poverty-reaffirms-commitment-to-rural-agricultural-communities-302311778.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.