Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
20.11.24
15:29 Uhr
3,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
20.11.2024 17:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
20-Nov-2024 / 16:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated 
(PCAs) 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                                     Ben Wilkinson 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                              Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification / amendment                       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                     Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                                     213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument           Ordinary shares of 1p each 
       Identification Code                             GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                          Purchase of shares 
                                              Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                            GBP3.096894   6,538 
                                              GBP3.09159   6,469 
       Aggregated information 
 
          -- Aggregated volume                   13,007 
 
d) 
          -- Price                         GBP3.094 
 
          -- Total                         GBP40,246.99 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                           20 November 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                           London Stock Exchange 
                                              (XLON)

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis Securities 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co. 
Public relations                +44 (0)7970 246 725 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  360378 
EQS News ID:  2035019 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2035019&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2024 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
