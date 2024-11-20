A 9. 75 MW solar plant on a former mining dump in northeastern Serbia is set for completion and grid connection by the first quarter of 2025. It will be the first solar facility operated by state utility Elektroprivreda Srbije. A 9. 75 MW solar facility in Serbia is due to be completed in early 2025. The Petka PV project is being built on 11. 6 hectares at the site of a former mining dump in Kostolac, northeastern Serbia. It is utility company Elektroprivreda Srbije's first solar project. The utility's general director, Dušan Živkovic, said solar panels are currently being installed and on schedule ...

