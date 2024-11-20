Gabon has opened its first utility-scale solar plant - the largest in Central Africa. Developer Solen SA Gabon has said it aims to expand the Ayémé project's capacity to 30 MW to power more than 300,000 homes. Gabon has inaugurated its first utility-scale solar project. The Ayémé PV plant is located in the Plaine-Ayeme area of northwestern Gabon, around 30 km from the country's capital, Libreville. Solen SA Gabon, a subsidiary of Solen Renewable Dubai, built and operates the project, with an initial capacity of 11 MW, according to local media outlet L'Union. The company reportedly said it aims ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...