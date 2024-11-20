Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 18:13 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

20 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 602.163p. The highest price paid per share was 608.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 597.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,392,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,362,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

413

599.200

16:07:56

185

599.200

16:07:56

690

599.200

16:07:56

1036

599.600

16:06:39

14

599.600

16:06:39

971

599.800

16:04:17

1148

600.000

16:03:40

1052

599.400

16:01:33

102

599.600

16:00:37

233

599.600

15:59:01

748

599.600

15:59:01

92

600.000

15:56:35

938

600.000

15:56:28

385

600.200

15:56:06

639

600.200

15:56:06

539

600.400

15:53:06

717

600.400

15:53:04

992

600.400

15:49:40

1109

600.400

15:49:40

898

599.400

15:43:48

248

599.400

15:43:48

67

599.800

15:43:17

861

599.800

15:43:17

1077

600.200

15:37:34

964

600.400

15:37:34

970

600.600

15:37:25

953

600.800

15:32:07

497

600.800

15:32:07

766

600.800

15:32:07

943

600.400

15:30:15

1101

600.200

15:25:07

1089

600.000

15:23:02

1058

599.200

15:20:00

722

599.000

15:17:28

52

599.000

15:17:28

288

599.000

15:17:28

815

599.200

15:15:18

271

599.200

15:15:18

341

598.600

15:10:23

383

598.600

15:10:23

282

598.600

15:10:23

1064

598.600

15:10:23

601

598.400

15:05:47

334

598.400

15:05:47

967

598.400

15:04:26

1

598.000

15:02:54

940

598.200

15:02:20

1248

598.400

15:02:08

757

598.600

14:54:54

354

598.600

14:54:54

285

598.200

14:53:02

651

598.200

14:53:02

1124

598.200

14:48:33

1048

597.800

14:46:30

1023

597.800

14:46:30

1106

597.600

14:43:26

109

598.200

14:39:18

878

598.200

14:39:18

1017

599.000

14:36:59

1109

599.200

14:36:44

1122

599.000

14:35:06

1124

599.400

14:34:08

993

599.200

14:31:16

1049

599.600

14:30:46

1037

599.800

14:30:00

1098

599.400

14:28:38

87

598.600

14:23:41

935

600.200

14:18:14

1

600.200

14:16:38

977

600.800

14:13:39

862

601.000

14:10:12

193

601.000

14:10:12

1058

600.600

14:02:05

346

601.600

13:56:03

623

601.600

13:56:03

1071

601.800

13:54:54

1080

602.000

13:48:12

1

602.000

13:44:34

1049

602.600

13:39:50

1063

602.600

13:39:50

555

602.800

13:35:19

555

602.800

13:35:19

120

602.800

13:35:19

353

602.600

13:34:39

511

602.600

13:34:39

181

602.600

13:34:39

119

602.400

13:24:28

824

602.400

13:24:28

294

602.600

13:18:38

230

602.600

13:18:38

464

602.600

13:17:58

140

602.600

13:17:01

358

602.600

13:10:18

358

602.600

13:10:18

412

602.600

13:09:38

566

602.800

13:05:33

566

602.800

13:05:33

1

602.800

13:05:33

691

603.200

13:03:00

395

603.200

13:01:58

511

603.400

13:01:19

419

603.400

13:01:19

24

602.400

12:49:46

991

602.800

12:49:45

407

602.200

12:34:00

623

602.200

12:34:00

958

602.800

12:33:56

324

602.800

12:33:56

1004

602.800

12:32:00

1124

601.200

12:09:07

312

601.200

12:02:27

710

601.200

12:02:27

1127

601.000

11:55:17

1134

601.200

11:54:41

175

601.200

11:54:41

902

601.200

11:54:41

839

600.600

11:34:26

223

600.600

11:34:26

992

601.000

11:29:53

1149

601.200

11:21:18

1139

602.400

11:16:28

985

602.800

11:04:21

922

604.000

10:52:28

197

604.000

10:52:28

536

605.000

10:40:14

534

605.000

10:40:14

400

604.400

10:30:11

684

604.400

10:30:11

480

605.400

10:28:10

535

605.400

10:28:10

488

605.200

10:19:47

455

605.200

10:19:47

1100

604.400

10:18:49

7

604.400

10:18:49

7

604.400

10:18:49

480

603.800

10:11:12

6

603.800

10:11:12

474

603.800

10:11:12

463

604.600

10:02:25

492

604.600

10:02:25

1031

604.600

09:56:13

941

605.000

09:56:11

867

606.000

09:47:03

241

606.000

09:47:03

1004

606.000

09:39:10

567

605.800

09:31:17

410

605.800

09:31:17

1

605.800

09:30:04

475

606.000

09:28:40

650

606.000

09:28:40

1058

606.400

09:16:25

963

605.400

09:06:51

1091

606.200

09:00:24

977

607.000

08:54:32

722

608.000

08:51:56

345

608.000

08:51:56

1110

608.600

08:44:04

251

608.000

08:39:54

483

608.000

08:39:54

208

608.000

08:39:54

353

608.200

08:38:57

664

608.200

08:38:57

860

607.800

08:38:17

1019

607.800

08:38:17

69

607.800

08:38:17

943

608.000

08:37:14

1012

607.000

08:36:28

1882

607.000

08:36:04

376

607.000

08:36:04

836

606.000

08:35:07

271

606.000

08:35:07

55

605.600

08:34:25

842

607.600

08:31:39

305

607.600

08:31:39

994

607.800

08:20:05

100

607.800

08:20:05

982

606.400

08:00:55

983

607.600

08:00:14


© 2024 PR Newswire
