Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
20 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 602.163p. The highest price paid per share was 608.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 597.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,392,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,362,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
413
599.200
16:07:56
185
599.200
16:07:56
690
599.200
16:07:56
1036
599.600
16:06:39
14
599.600
16:06:39
971
599.800
16:04:17
1148
600.000
16:03:40
1052
599.400
16:01:33
102
599.600
16:00:37
233
599.600
15:59:01
748
599.600
15:59:01
92
600.000
15:56:35
938
600.000
15:56:28
385
600.200
15:56:06
639
600.200
15:56:06
539
600.400
15:53:06
717
600.400
15:53:04
992
600.400
15:49:40
1109
600.400
15:49:40
898
599.400
15:43:48
248
599.400
15:43:48
67
599.800
15:43:17
861
599.800
15:43:17
1077
600.200
15:37:34
964
600.400
15:37:34
970
600.600
15:37:25
953
600.800
15:32:07
497
600.800
15:32:07
766
600.800
15:32:07
943
600.400
15:30:15
1101
600.200
15:25:07
1089
600.000
15:23:02
1058
599.200
15:20:00
722
599.000
15:17:28
52
599.000
15:17:28
288
599.000
15:17:28
815
599.200
15:15:18
271
599.200
15:15:18
341
598.600
15:10:23
383
598.600
15:10:23
282
598.600
15:10:23
1064
598.600
15:10:23
601
598.400
15:05:47
334
598.400
15:05:47
967
598.400
15:04:26
1
598.000
15:02:54
940
598.200
15:02:20
1248
598.400
15:02:08
757
598.600
14:54:54
354
598.600
14:54:54
285
598.200
14:53:02
651
598.200
14:53:02
1124
598.200
14:48:33
1048
597.800
14:46:30
1023
597.800
14:46:30
1106
597.600
14:43:26
109
598.200
14:39:18
878
598.200
14:39:18
1017
599.000
14:36:59
1109
599.200
14:36:44
1122
599.000
14:35:06
1124
599.400
14:34:08
993
599.200
14:31:16
1049
599.600
14:30:46
1037
599.800
14:30:00
1098
599.400
14:28:38
87
598.600
14:23:41
935
600.200
14:18:14
1
600.200
14:16:38
977
600.800
14:13:39
862
601.000
14:10:12
193
601.000
14:10:12
1058
600.600
14:02:05
346
601.600
13:56:03
623
601.600
13:56:03
1071
601.800
13:54:54
1080
602.000
13:48:12
1
602.000
13:44:34
1049
602.600
13:39:50
1063
602.600
13:39:50
555
602.800
13:35:19
555
602.800
13:35:19
120
602.800
13:35:19
353
602.600
13:34:39
511
602.600
13:34:39
181
602.600
13:34:39
119
602.400
13:24:28
824
602.400
13:24:28
294
602.600
13:18:38
230
602.600
13:18:38
464
602.600
13:17:58
140
602.600
13:17:01
358
602.600
13:10:18
358
602.600
13:10:18
412
602.600
13:09:38
566
602.800
13:05:33
566
602.800
13:05:33
1
602.800
13:05:33
691
603.200
13:03:00
395
603.200
13:01:58
511
603.400
13:01:19
419
603.400
13:01:19
24
602.400
12:49:46
991
602.800
12:49:45
407
602.200
12:34:00
623
602.200
12:34:00
958
602.800
12:33:56
324
602.800
12:33:56
1004
602.800
12:32:00
1124
601.200
12:09:07
312
601.200
12:02:27
710
601.200
12:02:27
1127
601.000
11:55:17
1134
601.200
11:54:41
175
601.200
11:54:41
902
601.200
11:54:41
839
600.600
11:34:26
223
600.600
11:34:26
992
601.000
11:29:53
1149
601.200
11:21:18
1139
602.400
11:16:28
985
602.800
11:04:21
922
604.000
10:52:28
197
604.000
10:52:28
536
605.000
10:40:14
534
605.000
10:40:14
400
604.400
10:30:11
684
604.400
10:30:11
480
605.400
10:28:10
535
605.400
10:28:10
488
605.200
10:19:47
455
605.200
10:19:47
1100
604.400
10:18:49
7
604.400
10:18:49
7
604.400
10:18:49
480
603.800
10:11:12
6
603.800
10:11:12
474
603.800
10:11:12
463
604.600
10:02:25
492
604.600
10:02:25
1031
604.600
09:56:13
941
605.000
09:56:11
867
606.000
09:47:03
241
606.000
09:47:03
1004
606.000
09:39:10
567
605.800
09:31:17
410
605.800
09:31:17
1
605.800
09:30:04
475
606.000
09:28:40
650
606.000
09:28:40
1058
606.400
09:16:25
963
605.400
09:06:51
1091
606.200
09:00:24
977
607.000
08:54:32
722
608.000
08:51:56
345
608.000
08:51:56
1110
608.600
08:44:04
251
608.000
08:39:54
483
608.000
08:39:54
208
608.000
08:39:54
353
608.200
08:38:57
664
608.200
08:38:57
860
607.800
08:38:17
1019
607.800
08:38:17
69
607.800
08:38:17
943
608.000
08:37:14
1012
607.000
08:36:28
1882
607.000
08:36:04
376
607.000
08:36:04
836
606.000
08:35:07
271
606.000
08:35:07
55
605.600
08:34:25
842
607.600
08:31:39
305
607.600
08:31:39
994
607.800
08:20:05
100
607.800
08:20:05
982
606.400
08:00:55
983
607.600
08:00:14