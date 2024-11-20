Agency Guacamole Celebrates Successful 8th Annual B.L.N.D. Panel Event on Beauty's Innovation Revolution

This year's sold-out event featured conversation on how beauty, technology and diversity intersect, brought together top LA-based creators, industry pros and media.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Agency Guacamole, a Los Angeles-based communications firm supporting leading beauty and lifestyle brands, hosted its eighth Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity (B.L.N.D.) event on September 19, 2024, in Los Angeles. This year's B.L.N.D. conversation invited industry leaders, innovators and enthusiasts to explore the intersection of beauty, technology and DE&I values.

"From AI and AR to even VR, technology continues to skyrocket forward - and the beauty and lifestyle industries have a front-row seat," said Bilal Kaiser, Agency Guacamole's founder and principal. "This year's phenomenal panel challenged all of us to think about the importance of DE&I as we collectively enter a new frontier. I could personally talk about this topic again and again."

B.L.N.D. started in 2018 and has taken place in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and virtually since then. The goal of this annual initiative is to bring together key opinion leaders, industry executives, content creators and editors to talk about different themes around inclusivity.

Moderated by Bilal Kaiser, this year's panel featured an impressive lineup of thought leaders, including:

Pia Velasco, Content Specialist, GenAI, Meta

Rajni Jacques, Global Head of Fashion & Beauty, Snapchat

Sindhya Valloppillil, CEO & Co-Founder, Skin Dossier

"One of the key learnings for me was our insightful discussion on how advancements in AI and emerging technologies are redefining beauty and wellness routines, and how major social and digital platforms are paving the way for more diverse beauty and lifestyle content across the board," added Kaiser.

This year's B.L.N.D. was sponsored by notable brands in the beauty and lifestyle industries and featured activations from brands like Urban Decay, Carol's Daughter, Dermablend Professional and Matrix.

Check out a video recap of B.L.N.D. 2024 at this link.

ABOUT AGENCY GUACAMOLE:

Agency Guacamole is an award-winning influencer marketing, PR and events firm, dedicated to exceptional service and developing innovative, cross-platform experiences for leading beauty and lifestyle brands. From product launch campaigns, content initiatives, influencer partnerships and experiential activations, Team AG thrives on bringing each client's vision to life in ways that are unique yet fun.

Just as a delicious guacamole recipe brings together various ingredients to produce a wonderful final product, so does Agency Guacamole's approach to experiential, social and PR: connecting the dots, sharing meaningful stories and inspiring all involved to deliver impactful, impressive and - of course - delicious results.

Join us as we change the world one chip at a time.

Find out more at www.agencyguacamole.com or follow us @AgencyGuacamole.

