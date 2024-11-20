Cameron Ashley Building Products: Cameron Ashley Hires Scott Dionne as VP Building Systems and Canopy Solutions

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / We are pleased to announce that Scott Dionne has joined Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) as Vice President Building Systems and Canopy Solutions. In his new role, Scott will drive the strategic development and growth of our Canopy product line, focusing on innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. He will also lead important educational initiatives around building science best practices for both our internal team and customers.

Scott Dionne, VP Building Systems and Canopy Solutions

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Cameron Ashley during this pivotal time in our company's growth," said Donny DeMarie, President & CEO. "Scott brings extensive industry experience and expertise in building science, which makes him a tremendous asset to our team. His dedication to innovation and commitment to education perfectly align with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our customers. Scott will play a key role in strengthening our service offerings and partnerships, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our customers and the Cameron Ashley team."

Scott joins Cameron Ashley with nearly 30 years of industry experience, much of which he spent selling into Climate Zone 7. Over the years, Scott has developed a robust understanding of building types, assembly designs, and control layers to meet the demands of evolving codes and rising performance standards. His career path took him from field roles to a leadership position at S.W. Collins Company, where he honed his strategic and operational expertise. In 2020, Scott joined an ambitious effort to retrofit the shuttered UPM paper mill in Madison, Maine. As Chief Marketing Officer, he was instrumental in building the capital structure and business plan that led to the launch of TimberHP, North America's first dry-process wood fiber insulation manufacturing company.

Cameron Ashley is a customer-focused wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. They operate a physical network of more than 65 distribution centers stocking large quantities of building materials locally throughout the United States.





