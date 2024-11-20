MLG Capital Purchases Golden Triangle Portfolio in Minnesota

Flex property portfolio will support the Minneapolis MSA's strong job market and growing labor force

MLG Capital - a national leader in diversified private real estate investments - today announced its acquisition of the Golden Triangle Portfolio in the Minneapolis MSA. The flex portfolio includes a blend of industrial and office space across seven properties, nine buildings and 67 suites located across Edina and Eden Prairie, Minn.

"MLG is excited to be partnering with Big River Real Estate in the acquisition of this flex industrial portfolio," said Nathan Clayberg, Vice President at MLG Capital. "We believe this product type is highly desirable given the lack of new supply that has been created over the last 20 years. When combined with the demand of a desirable submarket in the Minneapolis metro, we think the Golden Triangle portfolio is going to be a great acquisition."

MLG believes the Minneapolis MSA is well-positioned for industrial and office assets, with a lower unemployment rate than the national average, 15 Fortune 500 companies and a lower industrial vacancy rate than the national average, according to Costar. The greater Minneapolis MSA is home to about 3,690,000 people and major employers, including UnitedHealth Group, Target, Best Buy, 3M and US Bancorp.

MLG Capital has been acquiring assets since 1987. Since 2012, the firm has operated under a fund strategy, providing investors the opportunity to participate in portfolios of assets rather than individual deals. MLG's property acquisitions focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification. Golden Triangle will be the 20th acquisition within MLG's most recent fund, MLG Private Fund VI and its 48th investment in the Minneapolis MSA across the entire portfolio.

