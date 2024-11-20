Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of shares (the "Offering") where the Company intends to issue up to 2,500,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Share, for gross aggregate proceeds of $200,000. Issued Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing of the Offering.

The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Offering within the maximum amount permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The closing is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

The total proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate working capital.

