Mohari Hospitality Acquires Venice's Iconic Bauer Hotel

In partnership with Omnam Investment Group, the historic Bauer Hotel will be reimagined together with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to offer an exclusive experience befitting of Venice's historic allure

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohari Hospitality ("Mohari") today announced the acquisition of the Bauer Hotel in Venice, Italy. The acquisition of this iconic property is a significant addition to Mohari's growing European portfolio, underscoring its commitment to building a collection of luxury properties with irreplaceable heritage and unique cultural resonance.

Mohari has made this latest acquisition alongside its strategic partner in Europe, Omnam Investment Group ("Omnam"), a leading real estate investment and development group specializing in high-end, transformative hospitality with over a decade of experience in Italy and Europe, investing and developing historic and complex projects.

The Bauer Hotel is located in the heart of Venice and considered one of the city's architectural treasures, embodying late 19th-century Venetian medieval mannerism. The property is positioned on the Grand Canal in the historic San Marco district, just steps from the world-renowned Piazza San Marco. Under its new ownership, the property will undergo an extensive restoration, recapturing its grandeur as a symbol of Venetian elegance.

"Our vision at Mohari is to establish a portfolio of unparalleled luxury hospitality destinations defined by iconic locations, heritage value, and exceptional guest experiences. The legendary Bauer Hotel fits perfectly within our vision," said Mark Scheinberg, Founder and Principal of Mohari Hospitality. "The Bauer is truly irreplaceable, prominently situated in the beautiful city of Venice. We are proud to have the opportunity to preserve and elevate this extraordinary jewel of a property, honoring its legacy while transforming it to become one of Europe's most distinguished hotels."

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, celebrated for their global collection of remarkable destinations and expertise in reimagining heritage properties, will bring their design, restoration, and operational excellence to the project.

The Bauer Hotel joins Mohari's growing collection of luxury European assets, following the Company's recent acquisition of a historic Parisian property, which is set to become a luxury hotel of exceptional prominence and stature, and its previous flagship investment in the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid, which has since become one of Europe's most exceptional hotels.

Mohari and Omnam were advised on the acquisition by Kryalos SGR, DLA Piper, Deloitte, Eastil Secured, CBRE, and Cushman & Wakefield.

About Mohari Hospitality

Established in 2017 by Mark Scheinberg, Mohari Hospitality is a global investment firm specializing in luxury properties and lifestyle hospitality. With a diverse portfolio spanning premier destinations across Europe and the Americas, Mohari is dedicated to delivering exceptional guest and dining experiences. The firm's investments include a portfolio of luxury assets operating under iconic brands including the Four Seasons Madrid; Peninsula Papagayo's Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton Reserve, and Andaz Resort & Residences; the 1 Hotel Toronto; and the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Additionally, Mohari owns Tao Hospitality Group, a global leader and innovator in restaurants, nightlife, and entertainment. For more information visit: MohariHospitality.com.

About Omnam

Founded in 2011 by David Zisser, Omnam (omnamgroup.com) is devoted to creating hotels married to their time and place. Through innovative hands-on design, construction, creative financing, disciplined project management and inspired programming, Omnam's portfolio prioritizes restoration, sustainability and community benefit. It is a global real estate development and investment firm with a diversified portfolio across international European cities and storied destinations, including Four Seasons Puglia, Baccarat Hotel Florence, the Edition Lake Como and the Kimpton POST in Rotterdam. Omnam has partnerships across Europe with best-in-class institutional partners who value its unique vision and ability to carefully and flawlessly transform buildings into luxury assets that are timeless.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages a global collection of 34 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences in 21 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture, and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas, and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo.

