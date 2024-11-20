BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Software Experts has announced its top pick for the best email marketing software of 2024, naming Klaviyo the leading solution for businesses seeking powerful, data-driven email and SMS marketing tools. With email marketing still proving essential for driving customer engagement and revenue, Klaviyo stands out as a platform built to empower brands with comprehensive marketing automation, from personalized email flows to advanced segmentation capabilities.

Klaviyo - offers powerful data-driven tools for e-commerce brands to elevate their email campaigns

Founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, Klaviyo has since established itself as a leader in marketing automation, offering a comprehensive suite of email and SMS tools. Designed to help brands build impactful relationships with their customers, Klaviyo now powers over 151,000 brands worldwide, from emerging businesses to major industry players.

Klaviyo's real-time segmentation and AI-powered tools, which leverage customer behavior to drive personalized and timely email content, was particularly highlighted. Klaviyo's Email + Segments AI, a standout feature, enables brands to describe target criteria, allowing the platform's AI to generate relevant content blocks and audience segments in seconds. This capability helps brands build custom audiences based on real-time and historical data from over 350 integrations, which include major platforms like Shopify, Meta, WooCommerce, and Google Ads.

For e-commerce brands aiming to fine-tune their engagement strategies, Klaviyo's robust automation flows have proven indispensable. Software Experts highlighted the platform's extensive library of pre-built flows. These flows can be customized and split for distinct audience segments, ensuring each customer receives messaging tailored to their engagement level.

The platform also earned high marks for its customization options, providing over 100 mobile-optimized templates that can be tailored through an intuitive editor with HTML and CSS support. For one-off campaigns, Klaviyo offers specific templates suited for promotions, newsletters, and seasonal events. These features make Klaviyo adaptable for both beginners and seasoned marketers, enabling brands to produce polished emails that align with their visual identity and engagement goals.

Klaviyo's flexible pricing structure further adds to its appeal, with options for both small businesses and larger enterprises. The platform's entry-level tier is free for up to 250 active profiles, while larger businesses can access custom plans tailored to their unique needs. The option to combine email and SMS campaigns offers brands a unified approach to customer outreach, with Software Experts noting that brands utilizing both channels see a 19% higher growth rate in gross merchandise value.

For businesses looking to elevate their email marketing efforts, Klaviyo's blend of automation, customization, and data-driven insights makes it an industry leader.

Software Experts' full review of Klaviyo and its email marketing capabilities can be accessed on the Software Experts website.

About Software Expert: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

