Vadzo Imaging: Vadzo Launches the First 13MP Optical Image Stabilization USB 3.2 Gen1 Camera Based on Onsemi AR1335 Sensor

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Vadzo Imaging is setting new standards in imaging technology with the launch of Falcon-1335CRO USB camera, a groundbreaking 13MP USB 3.2 Gen1 camera integrating Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and the state-of-the-art AR1335 CMOS sensor from Onsemi. With its advanced autofocus capabilities along with multi-axis optical image stabilization mechanism, the Falcon-1335CRO is designed to redefine the expectations of modern imaging technology, making it an essential component for solutions such as wearable devices, dental loupe cameras, surgical loupe cameras, autonomous ground vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, drones, In-cabin video solutions, etc.

A Glimpse into the Technology Behind the Falcon-1335CRO USB Camera

At the heart of the Falcon-1335CRO is the AR1335 CMOS sensor, a 1/3.2" sensor with 1.1 µm pixel size and cutting-edge BSI 2 technology, which significantly enhances light sensitivity and delivers crystal-clear images. The camera supports resolutions such as VGA, 720p, 1080p, 4K, and a maximum of 13MP (4208 x 3120), accommodating various imaging needs. Equipped with a VCM-based Autofocus Lens, the camera ensures precise focus across a wide working distance, from 50mm to infinity, while the integrated Optical Image Stabilization reduces blur, resulting in consistently sharp visuals. Its USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C interface ensures seamless and high-speed data transfer, while backward compatibility with USB 2.0 enhances versatility. Compact and robust, the camera's dimensions can easily adjust between 38mm x 38mm and 32mm x 32mm, and it supports long-distance USB cables up to 30 meters, ideal for diverse deployment scenarios.

Market Potential & Industry Impact: Versatile Applications Across Key Sectors

The Falcon-1335CRO marks a leap forward in imaging technology, addressing crucial needs in various sectors:

Mobile Robots: Optimized for AGVs, AMRs, Drones, Robotic Arms, Inspection Robots, and Telemedicine Robots.

Smart Surveillance: Perfect fit for applications such as Body cameras, Law-enforcement cameras, and Smart surveillance solutions.

Medical Devices: Ideal for dental and surgical loupes, ophthalmology cameras, dermatoscope, and pathology imaging.

Superior Quality with Competitive Price Range

Our latest product delivers top-notch quality and performance, available at a competitive price of just $295 per unit in samples. For volume orders, we offer an even more attractive unit price of $175 per unit for quantities of 1,000 units or more. This ensures you receive exceptional value while maintaining the superior features and reliability you expect.

About Vadzo's Falcon USB3.2 Gen1 Cameras:

Our Falcon Series offers a complete range of UVC compliant USB3.2 Gen1 cameras, with resolution ranging from 2MP to 20MP along with the options for autofocus, fixed focus, rolling shutter, global shutter and HDR cameras. The falcon series caters to a wide range of applications in medical, retail, robotics, automation, smart cities, etc.

Contact Information

Alwin Vincent

Manager - Product Marketing

alwin@vadzoimaging.com

+1 817-678-2139

SOURCE: Vadzo Imaging

