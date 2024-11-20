Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 930124 | ISIN: US6821891057 | Ticker-Symbol: XS4
Tradegate
20.11.24
15:28 Uhr
62,50 Euro
-0,42
-0,67 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,1962,4419:49
62,1862,4419:49
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2024 19:26 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vadzo Imaging: Vadzo Launches the First 13MP Optical Image Stabilization USB 3.2 Gen1 Camera Based on Onsemi AR1335 Sensor

Finanznachrichten News

Multi-Axis Optical Image Stabilization Camera | 13MP Resolution | 4K Camera | VCM Autofocus | Onsemi AR1335 Sensor | UVC Compliant Plug & Play | USB3.2 Gen1 Interface.

  • On-Board ISP facilitating AF, AE, AWB, ROI (Region of Interest) along with more features.

  • Brilliant Color Reproduction, Excellent Low-Light Sensitivity, and iHDR.

  • Also available MIPI, GMSL2 and FPD Link-III Interface.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Vadzo Imaging is setting new standards in imaging technology with the launch of Falcon-1335CRO USB camera, a groundbreaking 13MP USB 3.2 Gen1 camera integrating Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and the state-of-the-art AR1335 CMOS sensor from Onsemi. With its advanced autofocus capabilities along with multi-axis optical image stabilization mechanism, the Falcon-1335CRO is designed to redefine the expectations of modern imaging technology, making it an essential component for solutions such as wearable devices, dental loupe cameras, surgical loupe cameras, autonomous ground vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, drones, In-cabin video solutions, etc.

Falcon-1335CRO OIS Autofocus USB3.2 Gen1 Camera

Falcon-1335CRO OIS Autofocus USB3.2 Gen1 Camera
Vadzo's Optical Image Stabilization Autofocus USB3.2 Gen1 Camera based on Onsemi AR1335 Imaging Sensor for Medical Devices, Wearable Devices, Loupe Cameras, and Robotics.

A Glimpse into the Technology Behind the Falcon-1335CRO USB Camera

At the heart of the Falcon-1335CRO is the AR1335 CMOS sensor, a 1/3.2" sensor with 1.1 µm pixel size and cutting-edge BSI 2 technology, which significantly enhances light sensitivity and delivers crystal-clear images. The camera supports resolutions such as VGA, 720p, 1080p, 4K, and a maximum of 13MP (4208 x 3120), accommodating various imaging needs. Equipped with a VCM-based Autofocus Lens, the camera ensures precise focus across a wide working distance, from 50mm to infinity, while the integrated Optical Image Stabilization reduces blur, resulting in consistently sharp visuals. Its USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C interface ensures seamless and high-speed data transfer, while backward compatibility with USB 2.0 enhances versatility. Compact and robust, the camera's dimensions can easily adjust between 38mm x 38mm and 32mm x 32mm, and it supports long-distance USB cables up to 30 meters, ideal for diverse deployment scenarios.

View our Product Page for detailed specifications and datasheet - Falcon-1335CRO USB Camera.

Market Potential & Industry Impact: Versatile Applications Across Key Sectors

The Falcon-1335CRO marks a leap forward in imaging technology, addressing crucial needs in various sectors:

  • Mobile Robots: Optimized for AGVs, AMRs, Drones, Robotic Arms, Inspection Robots, and Telemedicine Robots.

  • Smart Surveillance: Perfect fit for applications such as Body cameras, Law-enforcement cameras, and Smart surveillance solutions.

  • Medical Devices: Ideal for dental and surgical loupes, ophthalmology cameras, dermatoscope, and pathology imaging.

Superior Quality with Competitive Price Range

Our latest product delivers top-notch quality and performance, available at a competitive price of just $295 per unit in samples. For volume orders, we offer an even more attractive unit price of $175 per unit for quantities of 1,000 units or more. This ensures you receive exceptional value while maintaining the superior features and reliability you expect.

Take the next step - 13MP OIS Autofocus USB3.2 Gen1 Camera | Vadzo Imaging

About Vadzo's Falcon USB3.2 Gen1 Cameras:

Our Falcon Series offers a complete range of UVC compliant USB3.2 Gen1 cameras, with resolution ranging from 2MP to 20MP along with the options for autofocus, fixed focus, rolling shutter, global shutter and HDR cameras. The falcon series caters to a wide range of applications in medical, retail, robotics, automation, smart cities, etc.

To know more about us, feel free to visit www.vadzoimaging.com.

Contact Information

Alwin Vincent
Manager - Product Marketing
alwin@vadzoimaging.com
+1 817-678-2139

SOURCE: Vadzo Imaging

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.