Landon Hail Press: 19 Year Old Debuts Poetry Book, Becomes Bestseller Ahead of The Holidays

At just 19, Madi James Stearman is taking the end of the year by storm: releasing a bestselling poetry book. There's Beauty in the Breakdown traverses time and space bringing readers along for a whirlwind of experiences. Whether 2024 brought pain, joy, suffering, or growth, Stearman's raw poetry offers reflection, entertainment, and companionship for even the most lonely souls.

There's Beauty in the Breakdown is a reminder that behind every fresh manicure and perfect pair of jeans, is a story. While we often feel alone in our suffering, pain, or even in our joy, all humans share parallel struggles while trying their best in this thing called 'life'.

There's Beauty in the Breakdown was released to the public on Monday, November 18th and became a bestseller in "American Poetry" on Amazon. Book cover by Rich Johnson of Spectacle Photography . Writing and publishing support by Paige Killian of Landon Hail Press .

Diving into topics such as depression, anxiety, toxic relationships, and heartbreak, Stearman doesn't just recount the teenage journey: she gives insight into finding peace, happiness, love, and ways to navigate negative emotions and overcome the dark days; addressing existential questions that transcend age and experience.

More than a collection of poetry, There's Beauty in the Breakdown is a coffee table book for the soul: bound to resonate deeply with readers of all walks of life.

"My loneliness guided me to the realization that being like everyone else is overrated. I feel as though the most creative and intense souls on this earth are often the ones who struggle the most," says Stearman.

Best selling author, artist, and youth mental health advocate, Madi Stearman .

Although she is still young, Stearman has transformed years of struggle into a powerful message of hopefulness for everyone. She has worn many hats from acting, modeling, nannying, and now releasing her first-ever book of sacred poems that are near and dear to her heart. Stearman's mission as a youth mental health advocate is to share her own personal experiences of struggle and success, by reassuring readers that they're never alone.

" I have faith that the millions of people just like me will be the ones to change the world," says Stearman.

Published by Landon Hail Press , There's Beauty in the Breakdown is a meditation to pick up and put down time and time again. Whether you seek poems that resonate deeply, or short stories that offer perspective and a light hearted chuckle, There's Beauty in the Breakdown has it all.

"It's not everyday you meet a 99-year-old trapped in a 19-year-old's body. That is Madison James Stearman who sees the world through a lens wise beyond her years," says Samantha Joy, Editor in Chief and Founder of Landon Hail Press , "Her poetry collection is a beautiful demonstration of her depth of passion, allowing the reader to see themselves in her art. Each word strung together creates an opportunity for healing."

Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more, and featured in major publications like People.com.

