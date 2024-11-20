Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Laser by Aleya, an expert in laser hair removal, partners with Digital Silk a full-service digital agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns to launch a newly redesigned website, created to meet the needs of today's digital-first clientele with an intuitive and visually appealing design.

Laser by Aleya, a trusted name in laser hair removal and electrolysis, offers premier treatments designed to help clients achieve flawless transformations and feel their most confident. Specializing in a wide range of services, including back hair laser removal, Brazilian laser hair removal, underarm laser hair removal, and electrolysis, Aleya tailors every treatment to meet individual needs. The new website highlights the comprehensive offerings, making it easier than ever for clients to explore services.

What's new on the website?

A Seamless Booking Experience: The updated site features a streamlined process that guides the clients effortlessly from discovering services to booking the next appointment. With clear calls-to-action and an easy-to-follow layout, it's now easier than ever to schedule the visit.

: The fresh design brings a modern, visually appealing look to the site, while making navigation intuitive and user-friendly. Mobile-Optimized Design: Understanding the modern need for on-the-go browsing, the new design is fully optimized for mobile use, perfect for clients who often find services via social media platforms.

"I'm truly impressed with how fast I saw results after Digital Silk launched my new website. Within two weeks' time, I saw a 40% jump in leads and an increase in clients. They really hit the mark with a beautiful new design and SEO. I'm grateful for the experience and knowledge that the team at Digital Silk has leant to this project," says Aleya Bamdad, Founder & CEO at Laser by Aleya.

For more information about Laser by Aleya and its services, or to experience the new website, visit https://www.laserbyaleya.com/.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck, New York. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

