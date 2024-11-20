Vatican City--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder and CEO of DRC Ventures and Chief Science Formulator of The Root Brands, and ELYSIAN Connect invites you to a transformative experience at the World Changers Summit, streamed live from the heart of Vatican City. Download the ELYSIAN Connect app to gain a front-row seat to this prestigious forum, featuring thought-provoking discussions on social responsibility and global impact.

Moderated by ELYSIAN's Founder, Publisher, and Producer Karen Floyd, the Summit will showcase a lineup of influential speakers and innovative thinkers who are shaping the future of our world. Dr. Rahm will be a keynote speaker at the event and focusing on her efforts globally as a changemaker for social impact standards. Other panelists include: Pamela Evette, South Carolina's Lieutenant Governor; Ambassador Chitra Narayanan, Diplomat; Anita Winter, Philanthropist; and Fatma Megrahi, Humanitarian. The panelists will engage in crucial conversations aimed at fostering social change and exploring the vital roles individuals and communities can play in creating a better future.

One of the highlights of the event will be the debut of the poignant 5-minute vignette, Ukraine: For the Children. This powerful presentation ignites a vital dialogue about the transformative role women play in conflict prevention and peacebuilding, shedding light on the urgent need for inclusive solutions in times of crisis.

"We are thrilled to bring together change-makers from around the globe in such a significant setting," said Karen Floyd. "This Summit is not just an event; it's a call to action for everyone who believes in the power of social responsibility and community engagement and globally having conversations that will further impact humanitarian efforts," adds Dr. Christina Rahm.

Event Details:

Date: November 26, 2024

Location: Vatican City (Live Streamed via ELYSIAN Connect App)

About Dr. Christina Rahm:

Dr. Christina Rahm is a renowned expert in social innovation and humanitarian initiatives. With a background in international relations and conflict resolution, she has dedicated her career to advocating for sustainable solutions to global challenges. As the founder of DRC Ventures, she focuses on driving sustainable solutions to global challenges. Using her experience in international relations and conflict resolution, Dr. Rahm emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts across sectors to create lasting change, making her a pivotal voice in discussions about social responsibility and peacebuilding.

About ELYSIAN Connect:

ELYSIAN Connect is a platform dedicated to promoting social responsibility and inspiring global change. Through innovative content and engaging discussions, we aim to empower individuals to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

