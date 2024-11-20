Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
20.11.24
15:25 Uhr
9,185 Euro
+0,195
+2,17 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2024 20:22 Uhr
63 Leser
TGS ASA: Petroleum Geo-Services AS - Exercise of call option for PGEOS01

OSLO, Norway (20 November 2024) - Further to announcement by TGS ASA ("TGS") on 20 November 2024, TGS' subsidiary, Petroleum Geo-Services AS, has today given a conditional notice of exercise of its option to redeem all outstanding bonds under the Petroleum Geo-Services AS 13.50% Senior Secured USD 450,000,000 Bond Issue (PGEOS01) with ISIN NO0012873670 (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be redeemed at a price equal to 109.5% of the face value for each redeemed Bond, which constitutes the Make-Whole Amount under the Bonds.


In accordance with the terms of the Bonds, the settlement date for the call is expected to be 5 December 2024. Further reference is made to the attached conditional notice from Nordic Trustee AS for additional information.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg
IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.


