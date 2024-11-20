News Media Group,: Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong Shares the Latest and Greatest Gifts and Tech Ideas of the 2024 Holiday Shopping Season!

Holiday Countdown: Kick Off Your Holiday Shopping with These Ideas

The countdown to the holidays has begun! Are you ready to start your shopping? If you need some inspiration, News Media Group, Inc., partnered with Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong and some of their go-to brands to help shoppers get a head start on their holiday shopping plan and find some cool gift ideas too!

Mario shared on interviews and InTheNews.TV some shopping tips and gifts to add to your list this season.

Featured brands included:

Staples. This holiday season, Staples has early Black Friday deals on must-have tech like the Lenovo IdeaPad. Experience the 360-degree versatility of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 two-in-one laptop. With the Intel Core 5 processor, you can knock any project out of the park. Knock out a business plan on laptop mode, stream the latest episode on tent mode, go into stand mode for presentations, or sketch your next idea on the tablet. Made for easy carrying, this laptop is perfect for being on the move. For more information, visit Staples Stores.

Mastercard. This holiday shopping season, Mastercard wants you to feel protected. Your World or World Elite Mastercard guards against identity theft and fraudulent purchases. Cardholders get complimentary ID Theft Protection, which monitors your credit file for fraud and sends alert notifications about suspicious activity. When you shop with your Mastercard, you are not liable for fraudulent purchases. Zero Liability applies to purchases made in-store, over the phone, or online. Visit Mastercard.com for more information.

Afterpay. Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay over time - enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins. Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world's favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers. Download Afterpay in the App Store on iOS and Android.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro. Transform your home into a festive wonderland with Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro. With one-tap control, create a personalized holiday display featuring DreamView sync and music-sync modes. These durable, IP65 waterproof lights are built for winter and have a 50,000-hour lifespan. Priced at $399.99, enjoy up to 30% off this Black Friday on Amazon. To learn more, visit Govee.com or Amazon.com.

JURA J8 twin. JURA J8 twin is packed with technical innovations for an unparalleled coffee experience. Two high-performance grinders actively monitor consistency and remain in rest mode between preparations. Each bean container can be filled with a different bean for creating custom blends. Prepare 31 specialties from the simple and intuitive Panorama Coffee Panel. Features JURA's Sweet Foam function that infuses milk foam with syrup, Coffee Eye smart cup sensor, and advanced brewing unit. Visit JURA.com for more details.

