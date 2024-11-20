Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP: Price Benowitz LLP Named Proud Personal Injury Firm Partner of the Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / We are thrilled to announce that Price Benowitz LLP has officially partnered with the Washington Commanders football team as their Proud Personal Injury Firm Partner! This collaboration not only connects us with one of the most iconic sports teams in the nation but also positions our brand on one of the largest stages in sports.

"As the Proud Personal Injury Firm Partner of the Washington Commanders, we're honored to stand alongside a team that holds such a special place in the hearts of the DMV community," said Seth Price, managing partner of Price Benowitz LLP. "This partnership allows us to give back to the community that has supported us for years and to celebrate the Commanders with the fans who make it all possible."

As part of this partnership, Price Benowitz LLP will feature a variety of pregame and in-game elements to connect with fans and showcase our firm's services. The highlight of our presence will be in-game injury updates and pregame player inactives, essential features that keep Commanders fans informed throughout the season. These updates provide an engaging touchpoint, reinforcing our brand values of care, support, and expertise.

We're excited about the exposure and trust this partnership brings and are confident it will boost our firm's success as we continue serving the DMV area with dedication and excellence.

Price Benowitz LLP is a personal injury law firm based in the heart of Washington DC. The firm started in 2004 with just two lawyers, David Benowitz and Seth Price, and since then the two have built up their law firm to include 36 lawyers across the Maryland, Virginia, and DC area. The law firm handles a variety of cases including car accidents , personal injury suits , criminal charges , family disputes , and trusts and estate planning .

