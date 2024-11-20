Dr. Bill Releford and Los Angeles Rams Partner to Empower Community Health and Wellness

Dr. Bill Releford, renowned podiatric surgeon, founder, President, and CEO of The Wound Pros and community advocate, announced today a partnership with the Los Angeles Rams. This partnership is dedicated to advancing health and wellness across Southern California communities. Through this alliance, Dr. Releford's brands, The Wound Pros, Bloom Ranch, and 5 Colors a Day to Better Health, will integrate with select Rams community outreach programs, emphasizing accessible health education, nutrition, and physical activity. Some of the programs that the partnership will be involved with include PLAY 60, local school visits, and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry.

"Choosing to partner with the LA Rams to spread my message was easy for me. I have a mission to educate people far and wide about the importance of proper nutrition and physical activity to starve off any chronic health issues. I know this is not a mission I can do alone. At the heart of our partnership is a shared calling to improve access to healthy living resources, inspiring individuals to lead healthier, more productive lives," says Dr. Releford. "With the Rams, we can reach deeper into the community, raising awareness of the importance of nutrition, activity, and health education, especially among underserved groups."

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Releford to bring comprehensive wellness resources directly to our community. Together, we're partnering with a purpose and addressing needs by combining education, nutrition, and physical activity to empower our fans and neighbors to take charge of their well-being. This collaboration allows us to connect with our community in impactful ways, providing valuable resources and inspiration for healthier living," said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer of the Los Angeles Rams.

Dr. Releford's The Wound Pros, a national leader in advanced wound care management, brings cutting-edge technology to this collaboration. Utilizing state-of-the-art diagnostics, The Wound Pros will be integrated into select Rams community events to promote the importance of proper wound care for athletes and community members alike, ensuring effective recovery and injury prevention. Combining innovation with personal wellness advocacy, The Wound Pros stands at the forefront of modern wound care solutions.

As owner of Bloom Ranch, the largest minority-owned ranch in Los Angeles County, Dr. Releford will extend his passion for fresh, locally sourced food to this partnership. Bloom Ranch, known for its organic produce, will provide fresh fruit and vegetables at select Rams community events, bringing a genuine Farmer's Market experience. This initiative aims to educate the community on the role of nutrition and sustainable agriculture, ensuring access to quality produce for all.

Dr. Releford's mission for nutritional education is embodied in his book, 5 Colors A Day to Better Health. Through this book, he advocates for a vibrant, balanced diet rich in natural nutrients. Supported by the Rams' outreach, this partnership will engage communities with the book's central theme: incorporating a variety of colorful, nutritious foods daily to boost overall health. Together, Dr. Releford and the Rams are committed to making nutrition education engaging and accessible.

This partnership between the Los Angeles Rams and Dr. Bill Releford encompasses a holistic approach to health, focusing on nutrition, advanced care, and community support. By integrating Dr. Releford's health-oriented brands with the Rams' impactful community initiatives, this alliance is poised to make a meaningful difference across Los Angeles, empowering individuals to achieve healthier lifestyles through improved resources and inspiring community.

ABOUT DR. BILL RELEFORD

Dr. Bill Releford - affectionately known as The Doctor and The Farmer - is a podiatric surgeon, founder of The Wound Pros, the most comprehensive wound care and management service in the industry, and the owner of the Bloom Ranch, the largest black-owned ranch in Los Angeles County. Dr. Releford is a leading visionary and innovator in the global healthcare complex and brings a unique approach to medicine that blends the latest advancements in medical practices and technologies with sustainable agricultural insights in order to improve the health, quality of life and well-being of his patients and community.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES RAMS

The Los Angeles Rams - Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions - stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

Press Contact:

Veronica Welch

ronnie@vewpr.com

VEW Media

