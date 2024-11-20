Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2024 21:10 Uhr
Wannemacher & Partner Rechtsanwälte Confirms Termination of Money Laundering Investigation Against Alisher Usmanov in Germany

Finanznachrichten News

German investigators waive prosecution against Alisher Usmanov, the resumption of this investigation is ruled out

FRANKFURT and MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to media inquiries, Alisher Usmanov's legal representatives at Wannemacher & Partner Rechtsanwälte confirm:

By an Order of 8 November 2024, the Frankfurt am Main General Public Prosecutor's Office informed about a final waiver of public prosecution in terms of the investigation against Mr. Alisher Usmanov. The investigation has been terminated with his consent pursuant to Article 153a (1) (2) of the German Code of Criminal Procedure following the receipt of a voluntary payment that had been agreed with the General Public Prosecutor's Office, and which is directed, in part, towards the support of charitable activities.

The termination of the investigation under this legal provision does not constitute admission of guilt. In addition, the payment does not represent a fine or other type of punishment, and the presumption of innocence remains. Pursuant to Article 153a (1) (5) of the German Code of Criminal Procedure, the resumption of investigation against Mr. Usmanov on these suspicions is ruled out.

Attorneys
Uwe Lehmbruck
Markus Gotzens

*Source Wannemacher & Partner Rechtsanwälte

Contact:
muenchen@wannemacher-partner.de


