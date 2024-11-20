Japan Livestock Products Export Promotion Council: Japanese Wagyu Promotion Launched November 15th in the U.S.

Fifth Annual Campaign Highlights Farming Craftsmanship and Partners with Restaurants in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco & Miami

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / The 5th annual Japanese Wagyu campaign, "Deep Dive into the Wonders of Japanese Wagyu -Farm to Our Table-," launched on November 15th, 2024 in the United States by J-LEC (Japan Livestock Products Export Promotion Council) and JFOODO, (Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center), established by the Japanese government. The campaign is in partnership with restaurants and chefs in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami.

Sharing never-before-told stories around farmer's meticulous practices of raising cattle, the goal of this year's promotion is to uncover why Japanese Wagyu is considered the world's best beef and elevate consumer awareness around the specialty ingredient. An acclaimed Los Angeles chef and journalist were sent to Japan to interview Japanese farmers and film an educational video for this campaign. Other highlights include the addition of Miami, menus at multiple STK locations and the participation of 20 Benihana restaurants within the four cities. This will be the first time Benihana has ever offered Japanese Wagyu.

With a goal of deepening the understanding of the American consumer, Japanese Wagyu will have a month-long expanded representation on dining menus in target cities - starting on November 15th in New York City and Los Angeles, and December 2nd in San Francisco and Miami. Focusing on the "why" behind Japanese Wagyu's rich flavor and esteemed status, this year's campaign continues to highlight talented chefs who are developing new experiences using a wide variety of Japanese Wagyu cuts and unique culinary applications. Exclusive lifestyle events showcasing the special Japanese Wagyu dishes developed by partner chefs will be held in New York City and Los Angeles mid-November. Featuring a short film crafted for this campaign and starring a partner chef, guests will learn first-hand about the meticulous raising process for Japanese Wagyu cattle.

New York City Partner Restaurants include:

Benihana (NY West, Westbury and Manhasset)

Lure Fishbar

Momokawa

Salt + Charcoal

STK Steakhouse NYC (Midtown and Downtown)

The Bazaar by José Andrés

Zuma New York

Los Angeles Partner Restaurants include:

Barr Seco

Benihana (Downey, Torrance, Ontario, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Puente Hills, Santa Anita, Santa Monica and Encino)

Kodo

Rokusho

Santo

Shibumi

STK Steakhouse Los Angeles

Yamashiro

San Francisco Partner Restaurants include:

Benihana (San Francisco, Cupertino, Concord and Burlingame)

STK Steakhouse San Francisco

Yokai

Miami Partner Restaurants include:

Benihana (Miami Beach, Samurai Miami, Miramar and Coral Gables)

STK Steakhouse South Beach

Zuma Miami

The Wagyu Bar

Partner details will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow @wagyuofjapan on Instagram for campaign updates and to visually savor the delicious Japanese Wagyu dishes being developed.

The Japan Livestock Products Export Promotion Council (J-LEC) was established to promote Japanese livestock products in other countries working towards investigating export strategies, collecting and providing information on overseas markets and conducting export promotion activities.

This organization represents livestock farmers, meat and dairy industries as well as local governments. J-LEC is led by the Japan Livestock Industry Association which is under jurisdiction of the government. For more information, please visit: https://jlec-pr.jp/en

The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO) was established on April 1, 2017. JFOODO will devote its resources to the branding of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products.

To further boost the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products, JFOODO will work to create a stronger platform for overseas B to C promotions and branding projects that stimulate international demand. For more information, please visit:https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/jfoodo

AYDEA is the only cross-cultural creative agency of its kind, bridging cultures with context, savvy and compassion-helping businesses expand globally by identifying opportunities, localizing strategies and accelerating massive growth.

