Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YD8Q | ISIN: US58933Y1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MK
Tradegate
20.11.24
21:25 Uhr
92,60 Euro
+1,40
+1,54 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK & CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,3092,7022:07
92,2092,7022:00
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2024 21:26 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Merck & Co., Inc.: Merck Foundation Announces $17 Million U.S. Initiative To Expand Access to High-Quality Cardiac Care

Finanznachrichten News

RAHWAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / The Merck Foundation (Foundation) has announced a new initiative to help advance equitable access to high-quality, culturally responsive care for people with heart conditions in underserved U.S. communities-the Collaborative for Equity in Cardiac Care (Collaborative).

The Foundation is committing $17 million over five years (2025-2030) to support the Collaborative, which aims to:

  • Transform the delivery of primary care by promoting person-centered approaches to meet the medical and social needs of people living with heart conditions;

  • Build sustainable community partnerships to address barriers to cardiac care;

  • Improve health outcomes and quality of life for people living with heart conditions;

  • Disseminate findings and lessons learned to improve the delivery of cardiac care.

In underserved communities across the U.S., people with heart conditions encounter more barriers to timely diagnoses, receive a lower quality of care and experience poorer health outcomes than those living in other parts of the country. These disparities are often fueled by social drivers of health, such as a lack of access to stable housing, transportation, education, nutritious foods and employment opportunities.

To apply to join the Collaborative and help address inequities in cardiac care, an organization must be designated as a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and submit a letter of intent to cardiaccareequity@rabinmartin.com by Jan.10, 2025. For more information, please click here to view the Collaborative's call for proposals.

About the Merck Foundation

The Merck Foundation (Foundation) is a U.S.-based, private charitable organization. Established in 1957 by Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, the Foundation is funded entirely by the company and is Merck's chief source of funding support to qualified non-profit charitable organizations. Since its inception, the Foundation has contributed more than $1 billion to support important initiatives that address critical global health and societal needs that are consistent with Merck's purpose: to save and improve lives around the world. For more information, visit merck.com/company-overview/sustainability/philanthropy/merck-foundation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Merck & Co., Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Merck & Co., Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/merck-co-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Merck & Co., Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.