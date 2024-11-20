Anzeige
BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio Appoints Olav Hellebø as CEO

Finanznachrichten News

BERGEN, Norway, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, announced today the appointment of Olav Hellebø as CEO. Mr. Hellebø will assume the position on November 21, 2024.

Mr. Hellebø brings three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Since 2023, he has served as board director in the clinical stage immuno-oncology company Cytovation ASA, and since 2021 he has been a board director at the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, Antev Ltd, specializing in urology and oncology treatments. Prior to this, Mr. Hellebø's experience includes the role as CEO of ReNeuron Group PLC, a UK-based clinical-stage company specializing in cell therapy for ophthalmic and neurology-related diseases, and CEO at Clavis Pharma ASA, an oncology-focused biotech company traded at the Oslo Stock Exchange. Mr Hellebø's earlier career includes leadership roles at UCB-Celltech, Novartis UK, and at Schering-Plough (now part of Merck & Co.).

"BerGenBio is at the forefront of exploring highly selective AXL inhibition as a therapeutic enhancement for the large number of patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer with mutations in the STK11 gene. I am thrilled to join the company and look forward to collaborating with the board and team to advance the candidate drug, bemcentinib, through the next stages of clinical development and to take BerGenBio to the next phase", said Olav Hellebø.

"Mr. Hellebø brings a wealth of experience as a leader in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, with a strong track record of success. His extensive expertise in leading biotech companies, raising capital, and securing partnership deals makes him exceptionally well-suited to guide BerGenBio and to execute on our focused strategy to study STK11m NSCLC patients in our on-going Ph1b/2a BGBC016 trial", said Chairman of the Board, Anders Tullgren.

Contacts

Anders Tullgren, Chair of the Board, BerGenBio ASA
ir@bergenbio.com

Rune Skeie, CFO, BerGenBio ASA
rune.skeie@bergenbio.com

Jan Lilleby, Media Relations, BerGenBio ASA
jl@lillebyfrisch.no

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including cancer and severe respiratory infections. The Company is focused on its proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in development for STK11 mutated NSCLC and severe respiratory infections. BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bergenbio-asa/r/bergenbio-appoints-olav-hellebo-as-ceo,c4069475

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bergenbio-appoints-olav-hellebo-as-ceo-302312066.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
