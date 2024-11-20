AIC Inc.: AIC and ScaleFlux Unveil New Storage Array Based on NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU

AIC F2026 Inference AI server combines the high-speed networking and robust computing capabilities of NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs with highly efficient ScaleFlux CSD5000 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs. This breakthrough achieves 6x the capacity density of HDDs and 6x SSD endurance, maximizing AI data processing efficiency in minimal space.

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / As global electricity demand from AI and data centers is projected to surge by 75% between 2022 and 2026, the need for more efficient solutions is urgent.(1) In response, AIC Inc. and ScaleFlux proudly unveil a breakthrough storage solution designed to meet the demands of AI and machine learning workloads. The F2026 Inference AI server is a 2U Just-a-Bunch-of-Flash (JBOF) array featuring dual NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing units (DPUs) and 26 high-performance ScaleFlux CSD5000 drives.

F2026

2U Storage Array with 26 PCIe SSDs

Developed by AIC, this solution provides unparalleled speed, density, and efficiency, tailored specifically for high-performance, data-intensive AI applications. By leveraging the capabilities of ScaleFlux's CSD5000 NVMe SSDs alongside the NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, this storage array is ready to handle the storage workloads for the most demanding AI model building, machine learning and inferencing tasks. The array will be on display in the AIC booth (#1107) at Supercomputing 2024 in Atlanta November 19-21.

The ever-increasing complexity of AI workloads requires storage solutions that not only offer high performance but also maximize data density and efficiency. Each BlueField-3 DPU provides 400 Gb/s connectivity, plus networking and storage accelerations to this infrastructure compute platform, enabling line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity workloads.

When combined with the ScaleFlux CSD5000 drives, which feature advanced write reduction and compression technology, the BlueField DPUs provide users increased performance, storage efficiency, and longevity - all critical for AI applications that rely on massive data throughput.

Key Benefits of the 2U Storage Array with 26 PCIe 5 SSDs

Exceptional Data Throughput: The integration of BlueField-3 DPUs accelerates data processing, offering rapid access and reduced latency. This is especially valuable for AI and ML models that require fast data handling. Enhanced Storage Density: With 26 ScaleFlux CSD5000 drives, users can achieve over 1.6PBe (Petabyte effective) per 2U today - 6 times the capacity density compared to traditional HDD arrays - and scale to over 6.6PBe per 2U next year- maximizing the use of data center space for AI operations. Excellent Reliability Availability and Serviceability (RAS): The system is designed not only with fully redundant hardware to ensure reliable access to the data, but also with a focus on ease of serviceability. High Efficiency and Reduced Power Consumption: The combination of BlueField-3's efficient computing and ScaleFlux's power-efficient storage technology helps minimize power consumption, enabling the achievement of users' sustainability goals. Remarkable Endurance and Reliability: ScaleFlux's write reduction technology enables six times the endurance of ordinary SSDs, ideal for high-write AI applications that demand resilience. Optimized Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): With storage, networking, and security functions combined in one efficient system, users benefit from reduced operational costs, minimized space requirements, and a lower TCO.

Performance Testing Results

Initial testing results yielded up to 55.4GiB/s read throughput and over 69.4GiB/s write throughput with only 2 of the NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU sockets populated. "The early results are exciting. We expect to achieve higher levels of NVMeoF throughput as we tune the system and populate additional BlueField DPUs," said CT Sun, CTO of AIC.

"Data-intensive AI workloads demand an infrastructure that doesn't just keep up but actively drives progress forward. By incorporating NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs with ScaleFlux's CSD5000 drives, we're enabling a level of performance and efficiency that gives our customers an edge in the data race," states Michael Liang, CEO of AIC. "This collaboration with ScaleFlux and NVIDIA exemplifies our commitment to delivering solutions that redefine performance standards."

"The AI ecosystem needs high-performance storage systems to continue its rapid growth," said Rob Davis, Vice President of Storage Technology at NVIDIA. "AIC and ScaleFlux are developing systems, built with NVIDIA accelerated computing solutions like BlueField-3, that equip AI developers to innovate and expand the latest technological advancements with the storage capabilities they need."

This collaboration between AIC and ScaleFlux, with support from NVIDIA, underscores a significant advancement in the AI storage space, offering a scalable, high-performance solution built to support next-gen workloads.

For more information about this product, please visit AIC Inc. and ScaleFlux.

About ScaleFlux

In an era where data reigns supreme, ScaleFlux emerges as the vanguard of enterprise storage and memory technology, poised to redefine the landscape of the data infrastructure - from cloud to AI, enterprise, and edge computing. With a commitment to innovation, ScaleFlux introduces a revolutionary approach to storage and memory that seamlessly combines hardware and software, designed to unlock unprecedented performance, efficiency, security and scalability for data-intensive applications. As the world stands on the brink of a data explosion, ScaleFlux's cutting-edge technology offers a beacon of hope, promising not just to manage the deluge but to transform it into actionable insights and value, heralding a new dawn for businesses and data centers worldwide. For more details, visit https://scaleflux.com.

About AIC

AIC Inc. is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With nearly 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers, we have expanded into AI storage and AI edge appliances, achieving significant market recognition for our branded products.

Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC operates offices and facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe. Follow AIC on LinkedIn and Facebook for the latest updates and news. For more information, please visit www.aicipc.com or contact us at sales@aicipc.com.

References

Kindig, Beth. "AI Power Consumption: Rapidly Becoming Mission-Critical." Forbes, 20 June 2024, www.forbes.com/sites/bethkindig/2024/06/20/ai-power-consumption-rapidly-becoming-mission-critical.

