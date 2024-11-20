Secureworks Corp.: Secureworks to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on December 4, 2024

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks will not be hosting a quarterly earnings conference call in light of the pending transaction with Sophos.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks Taegis, a SaaS-based, open XDR platform built on 20+ years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Taegis is embedded in the security operations of thousands of organizations around the world who use its advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

