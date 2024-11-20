Filtration Group: Porex Welcomes President Janel Wittmayer

Dynamic, Commercial-Focused Leader Takes the Helm at Filtration Group's Largest Life Science Business

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Filtration Group, one of the world's leading filtration and separation science companies, today announced the appointment of Janel Wittmayer as President of Porex. With a deep life science and medical device background that spans both startups and established global companies, Wittmayer is a seasoned leader who will accelerate Porex's growth and thrive in Filtration Group's mission-driven culture.





Wittmayer joins Porex from Colder Products Company (CPC), a Dover company, where she served as President. She brings decades of experience in the life science industry to the role and will help build scale at Porex through a highly commercial mindset and customer-centric approach.

"Janel is a dynamic and growth-oriented leader," said Jon Pratt, President & CEO of Filtration Group. "Porex is a phenomenal business, and Janel's passionate approach to commercial growth and extensive experience in custom products and solutions across broad markets make her an ideal leader to strengthen Porex's position as an industry leader."

As Porex President, Wittmayer will join the Filtration Group Executive Leadership Team, and will focus on furthering Porex's growth trajectory and advancing the company's strategic objectives in custom products.

"The opportunities ahead of us at Porex are truly exciting," said Wittmayer. "I look forward to partnering with this team of world-class entrepreneurs and innovators to grow the business and bring our customer's ideas to life."

Prior to CPC, Wittmayer held positions at Nordson Medical, Tactile Medical and Medtronic. She holds a BSc in Chemistry and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.

About Porex

Porex Corporation, part of Filtration Group, has been a global leader in porous polymer solutions for nearly 60 years. Partnering with over 1,500 customers in 65 countries, Porex delivers innovative, custom-engineered materials that solve design challenges in absorption, application, diffusion, filtration, venting, and wicking. These solutions enhance product performance and consistency across life sciences, consumer goods, industrial, and automotive markets. Visit www.porex.com.

About Filtration Group

Filtration Group is on a mission to make the world safer, healthier and more productive. As a global market-leading provider of mission-critical filtration and separation science solutions, Filtration Group partners with a broad set of customers across life sciences, indoor air quality and industrial applications. Filtration Group serves its customers from more than 150 locations in nearly 30 countries. Visit www.filtrationgroup.com for more information.

