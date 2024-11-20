Anzeige
BloomZ Completes Audio Production Animation Projects

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / BloomZ Inc. ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a Japanese anime production, audio production, and voice actor management company, completed the sound production for the animation project "Maou-sama, Retry! R" and "Goodbye, Dragon Life - Hello, Human Life," which both aired in October 2024.

The two anime projects were highly anticipated across Japan and have garnered a strong following through their original light novels. The light novel "Maou-sama, Retry! R" sold 2.22 million copies, while "Goodbye, Dragon Life - Hello, Human Life" exceeded 1 million copies in sales. Audio production remains a high-margin, stable revenue stream for the Company, and involvement in the production of these popular projects further diversifies its project portfolio while strengthening BloomZ's brand and capabilities within the highly competitive animation industry.

"I am pleased to announce our involvement in the audio production of "Maou-sama, Retry! R" and "Goodbye, Dragon Life - Hello, Human Life," two highly anticipated animation projects that boast a strong following through its original light novels," said BloomZ CEO Kazusa Aranami. "Our work on these anime projects strengthens our reputation in the highly competitive and expanding animation industry. Adding them to our portfolio highlights our commitment to delivering top-quality sound production and further differentiates our unparalleled work from competitors in the industry. We remain committed to further marketing our brand to capture additional work and continue building our revenue foundation."

About BloomZ Inc.
BloomZ is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

BloomZ Investor Contact
John Yi and Steven Shinmachi
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
Email: bloomz@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: BloomZ



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
