Brookfield Corporation Receives Exemptive Relief from the Ontario Securities Commission

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that it has received exemptive relief from the Ontario Securities Commission from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in relation to the arrangement to enhance the corporate structure of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM), which was jointly announced by BN and BAM on October 31, 2024 (the "Arrangement").

BN filed a material change report on November 1, 2024and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Material Change Report and/or the Valuation will be provided free of charge to shareholders upon request.

