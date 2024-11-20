Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Antanas Guoga, Chair and director of Sol Strategies Inc. (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., the "Company"), announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") regarding the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 3,986,200 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company through transactions between November 11, 2024 and November 15, 2024, through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 52,579,667 Common Shares and stock options entitling him to purchase up to 2,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 35.97% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 36.83% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 48,545,067 Common Shares and stock options entitling him to purchase up to 2,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 33.21% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 34.11% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquisition was completed for investment purposes. Mr. Guoga has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

SOURCE: Antanas Guoga