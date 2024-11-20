Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Anthony Iannucci, Chief Transformation Officer with the City of Richmond Hill and a member of Toronto CIO's steerco, joined Anatoly Korolkov, Interim Chief Technology Officer, TMX Group, to close the market to promote technology executives networking with cross industry peers and discussing relevant trends, opportunities and challenges.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUyvvhBrCJo

Toronto CIO is a professional network dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation among Chief Information Officers and senior IT leaders in the Greater Toronto Area. Since 2008, Toronto CIO has been hosting exclusive events and forums that facilitate knowledge sharing, strategic discussions, and peer connections, addressing challenges and trends in technology and business leadership. Guided by an exceptional steering committee that provides strategic direction and curates meaningful discussions, the group empowers members with access to insights, best practices, and a supportive community, enabling them to drive organizational success and elevate their impact in the ever-evolving digital landscape. The active participation and invaluable contributions of CIO attendees are essential to the success of these events, enriching discussions with their diverse perspectives and real-world expertise. Additionally, these events are supported by industry-leading partners whose thought leadership drives impactful peer discussions and helps shape the dialogue around emerging trends and challenges in the field. Their sponsorship enhances the value delivered to the community by connecting members with cutting-edge solutions and perspectives.

