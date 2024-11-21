Feed the Children Marks World Children's Day With Dedication to Provide Food, Clean Water and Resources to Millions Around the Globe

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / As organizations around the globe observe World Children's Day, Feed the Children recognizes the importance of defending the rights of all children - including access to good nutrition, education, shelter and protection from harm.

Sam, an 8-year-old student at Otong Primary School in Uganda

According to the 2024 Global Report on Food Crises, nearly 282 million people in 59 countries and territories experienced high levels of acute hunger in 2023 - up 24 million from the previous year. The nonprofit understands children's rights are human rights and our youth can't thrive unless their basic needs are met. World Children's Day is a crucial reminder of the organization's vision to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry. Feed the Children remains focused on empowering children through access to nutritious food, clean water and education.

In addition to the millions of nutritious meals it serves to children internationally, in fiscal year 2024 Feed the Children provided more than 920,000 vitamin A supplements to children in the eight countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America where the organization works. Vitamin A reduces mortality associated with measles, diarrhea, and other illnesses by improving immune function.

The organization also served 66,000 children worldwide through its growth monitoring and promotion programming and provided more than 560,000 children with deworming medicine. According to the National Institutes of Health, studies have shown that deworming programs can lead to improved nutritional status, increased body weight and height, and increased cognitive development.

Feed the Children also works to help provide children across the globe with access to safe, clean water. In FY24, the organization distributed more than 4 million water purification packets to reduce the incidence of diseases related to contaminated water. The nonprofit is also committed to long-term interventions in the communities where it works, providing ongoing training and involvement to ensure sustainability.

For children like Sam, an 8-year-old student at Otong Primary School in Uganda, these efforts make a difference in their daily lives.

Feed the Children facilitated the construction of a five-stall latrine in Otong Primary School, complete with proper handwashing facilities. This initiative has provided latrines for children to practice handwashing, resulting in improved hygiene.

"Our children are excelling in their studies thanks to the scholastic materials provided by Feed the Children," Sam's mother Jennifer said. "The availability of clean and safe water at school also ensures a healthier environment for our children."

Jennifer said educational materials such as books, pens, and pencils provided by Feed the Children has had a profound impact on Sam's confidence during lesson time.

"He doesn't have to worry about being sent home for lacking writing materials" she said. "This has led to improved concentration in class and improved academic performance."

Recent years have posed unique challenges for families around the world, changing the landscape for communities and organizations providing needed services. Feed the Children has expanded its capabilities, reaching millions of people during these unprecedented times.

The nonprofit knows that it takes all of us working together to make a difference in the lives of children worldwide and uphold the principles of the Declaration and Convention on Children's Rights. With the support of partners, donors and volunteers, Feed the Children is providing resources for millions of people across the U.S. and in countries around the world.

To learn more about how you can help, visit feedthechildren.org.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is committed to ending childhood hunger. We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, and so we provide children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.

Through our programs and partnerships, we feed children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, we distribute household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, we expand access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. Responsible stewards of our resources, we are driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, we believe that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.

Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org

Feed the Children | create a world where no child goes to bed hungry

Contact Information

Carrie Snodgrass

Sr. Communications & PR Manager

carrie.snodgrass@feedthechildren.org

(405) 213-9757

Kelly Frey

Director of Communications & PR

kelly.frey@feedthechildren.org

(405) 945-4064

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View the original press release on accesswire.com