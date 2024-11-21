Biomind Labs Inc.: Biomind Labs Welcomes U.S. Policy Shift as a Historic Milestone for Psychedelic Therapies

Biomind Labs Inc. (" Biomind " or the " Company ") (CBOE:BMND)(OTC PINK:BMNDF)(FRA:3XI) , a leading biotech company at the forefront of next-generation pharmaceuticals addressing the root causes of neurological disorders, is encouraged by the U.S. government's progressive stance on the psychedelic industry. The administration's decision to nominate a new Health Secretary with a history of supporting innovative mental health solutions marks a pivotal moment for the advancement of psychedelic-based therapies.

The Company is optimistic that this policy shift will open new avenues for greater recognition and regulatory support of groundbreaking therapies, including its proprietary drug candidate BMND08 . In a Phase II clinical trial, BMND08 demonstrated remarkable efficacy, with 100% of participants responding to treatment and achieving remission from depression, anxiety, and stress by the end of the treatment period (week 5). The Company intends to enter in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to pursue Breakthrough Therapy Designation for BMND08, a move that could accelerate the availability of transformative treatments for conditions like early-stage Alzheimer's, depression, and anxiety.

Alejandro Antalich, CEO of Biomind Labs, commented: "The nomination of a Health Secretary in the U.S. who recognizes the transformative potential of psychedelic-based therapies and demonstrates a clear commitment to supporting their development marks a historic milestone for our industry. At Biomind, we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement with our groundbreaking 5-MeO-DMT-based candidate, BMND08 , which has the potential to revolutionize treatment options for neuropsychiatric disorders. We remain focused in our discussions with the FDA to advance BMND08, aiming for regulatory breakthroughs that will deliver life-changing therapies to those who need them most."

Biomind Labs remains committed to driving innovation in psychedelic-based treatments while working closely with regulators and policymakers to create a sustainable and impactful future for mental health therapies:

On November 14, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") granted Investigational New Drug ("IND") clearance for the Company's New Chemical Entity ("NCE"), Triptax .

BMND01 (DMT): Optimized extraction and purification from natural sources under Good Laboratory Practices ("GLP"), with advanced inhaled and intramuscular formulations for efficient, precise, and patient-friendly delivery.

BMND07 (5-MeO-DMT): Successfully developed a pharmaceutical-grade organic synthesis process, ensuring high-purity Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

BMND02 (5-MeO-DMT Nasal): Introduced a thermosensitive nasal gel for enhanced mucosal permeation, supported by a pending patent application.

BMND08 (5-MeO-DMT Sublingual): Developed a cost-effective, scalable, and non-invasive sublingual formulation.

