Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Copper Standard Resources Inc. (CSE: CSR) ("Copper Standard") and Pucara Gold Ltd. (TSXV: TORO) ("Pucara") are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced transaction pursuant to which Copper Standard acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pucara (the "Pucara Shares"), not previously owned by Copper Standard, by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, former Pucara shareholders received 0.10 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a Copper Standard common share (each whole share, a "Copper Share") in exchange for each Pucara Share held. Copper Standard issued an aggregate of 7,659,195 Copper Shares to former Pucara shareholders. The Copper Shares issued under the Arrangement are expected to be listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Options to acquire Pucara Shares that were outstanding at the time of completion of the Arrangement were exchanged in accordance with the Exchange Ratio for similar securities to purchase Copper Shares on substantially the same terms and conditions, and outstanding warrants of Pucara have become exercisable, based on the Exchange Ratio, to purchase Copper Shares on substantially the same terms and conditions.

Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in Pucara's management information circular dated September 27, 2024, which is available on Pucara's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Delisting of the Pucara Shares

It is anticipated that the Pucara Shares will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange as soon as reasonably practicable following closing of the Arrangement, and that Pucara will apply to the Canadian securities regulators for it to cease to be a reporting issuer thereafter.

About Copper Standard

Copper Standard is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of mineral interests focusing on copper and gold projects. Copper Standard has an option to acquire 100% of the Colpayoc Copper-Gold Property in Peru ("Colpayoc"). Colpayoc has significant, untested potential for supergene and porphyry copper-gold mineralization at depth, beneath drill holes bottoming in oxide gold-copper mineralization. Colpayoc is largely untested with limited drilling and is similar to many of the world class porphyry copper-gold deposits within the prolific Yanacocha District. Recognizing the importance of sustainable practices, Copper Standard remains dedicated to thorough evaluation and responsible development within the mineral sector. Copper Standard continues to evaluate opportunities in the mineral sector on an ongoing basis.

About Pucara

Pucara is a junior exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic precious metals deposits in resource-rich Peru. Pucara has a portfolio approach to project acquisition and owns three precious and base metal projects located in Peru.

