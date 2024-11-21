Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) (the "Company") wishes to clarify that the date and time of the Company's upcoming annual general meeting, was inadvertently omitted to the Notice of Meeting. The Company's annual general meeting is being held on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. PST at McMillan LLP, Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada.

Due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada, the Company's annual meeting materials are being delayed. The Company's Meeting materials may be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ corporate website at www.sedarplus.ca and are also available electronically at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2276.

Registered shareholders requesting a proxy for the meeting may contact TSX Trust Company at 1-866-600-5869 or email tsxtis@tmx.com. Proxies, completed and signed, should be forwarded by deadline, 11:30 a.m. PST, Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Beneficial holders, who hold their shares through a broker, and have not received their information from Broadridge Investor Solutions, should contact their broker representative to request that a proxy be issued for them.

Request for paper copy Meeting Materials

About Backstageplay Inc.

Backstageplay Inc. is an internet entertainment and marketing company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

S/Scott White

Scott White

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

