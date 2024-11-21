Nordex SE's stock exhibited mixed performance in recent XETRA trading, fluctuating between €11.62 and €11.82, with a slight decline to €11.66 marking a 0.89% daily decrease. Despite this short-term volatility, the wind turbine manufacturer has demonstrated remarkable resilience, with its share price showing substantial recovery from its 52-week low of €8.62 in January 2024. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting an average target price of €18.13, suggesting significant upside potential. The company's market position remains robust, supported by a market capitalization of €2.8 billion and 236.5 million outstanding shares.

Financial Performance Indicators

The company's latest quarterly results reveal a promising turnaround in profitability, with earnings per share reaching €0.02, a notable improvement from the previous year's loss of €0.15 per share. While quarterly revenue slightly decreased to €1.67 billion compared to the prior year, experts anticipate positive momentum with projected earnings per share of €0.072 for fiscal year 2024. This optimistic forecast comes despite ongoing industry challenges, including competitive pressures and raw material price fluctuations, as the company continues to capitalize on growing renewable energy demand.

