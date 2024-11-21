INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: ISSA Show North America Announces Innovative Leaders Award Winners

The newest and most transformative products and solutions include cleaning agents, technology, machinery and equipment.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / ISSA Show North America, the largest and most comprehensive event dedicated to the worldwide industrial, commercial and residential cleaning and facilities industries, unveils the winners of the coveted Innovative Leaders Award Program, highlighting the latest new products and solutions revolutionizing the global cleaning sector.

Judged by a panel of industry leaders, including representatives from key councils, committees and organizations across the sector, as well as an industry editor and a buying group representative, the group selects one winner in each category and two honorees. The winners of this year's awards, announced today in the Innovation Showcase and Theatre on the expo floor, represent groundbreaking achievements across the industry.

Automation and Equipment of the Year: Nilfisk's SC25 Autonomous Scrubber took the top honor. Additional honorees include Robovox Distributions GmbH for its ZACO X1000 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Sparkoz Technology Corporation for the TN10 Cleaning System.

Business Technology and Digital Services of the Year: Otuvy, Inc. received the award for its Otuvy operational software. Honorees in this category include CleanSmart Academy's Animated Training Kit and Janitorial Manager's cleaning management system.

Facility Solution Care Products Innovation of the Year: Airbotx was awarded for its Airbotx 390X air purifier. Honorees include Diamabrush's Cylindrical Polishing Tools and CLR PRO MAX for its Industrial Descaler.

Hygiene Solution Innovation of the Year: OPHARDT Hygiene's PRAESIDIO® Fuel Cell earned the award, and honorees include GP PRO for the enMotion® Paper Towel Dispensers with ECON Mode and Remco: A Vikan Company's HyGo Mobile Cleaning Station.

Environment and Sustainability Innovation of the Year: CloroxPro's Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner took the award, with honorees including ABCO Products for its DSOLV dissolvable non-plastic bags and ONYX Solutions for the SXi Lithium-Ion Battery Floor Machine.

Participating exhibitors showcase products and technologies that have made an impact in the commercial, institutional and residential cleaning community by addressing key challenges that industry professionals aim to solve in daily operations while protecting and prioritizing the health of occupants.

"The Innovation Showcase exemplifies the ingenuity and passion that defines the industry," shares Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America. "Each new idea is crafted to drive business growth as well as to deliver solutions that positively impact billions of lives around the world. The commitment to safety, sustainability and precision is evident in every product showcased."

Through education, product demonstrations and opportunities for engagement year-round, ISSA Show North America drives global public health and safety, providing indispensable resources for distributors, building service contractors, facility services and other verticals within the global sector.

For more information on the Innovative Leaders Award Program and to view the full list of participants, please visit www.issashow.com .

