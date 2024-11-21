Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - The 9th International Summit on Power Battery Application (CBIS2024) was held in Shanghai from November 18 - 20, 2024. Themed "Innovation·& Integration - For A New Era of Industrial Cooperation", the Summit focuses on the advanced technologies and products of the industry chain. Top global experts and enterprise representatives from the battery and new energy industry gathered here to jointly explore the new quality productive forces of the new energy industry. Dr. Lin Jian, Chief Scientist of Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co., Ltd., was invited to attend the Summit and deliver a keynote speech. He shared BAK's R&D progress on high-capacity cylindrical battery as well as deep insights into the future trend of battery technology.

BAK Battery Shares the Progress of High-capacity Cylindrical Battery Research and Development, and the Challenging Goal Towards 6.5Ah 2170 Cell Capacity

In terms of cathode materials, high nickel ternary cathode materials are undoubtedly the key factor in promoting the advancement of high-capacity battery technology due to their comprehensive advantages, such as high energy density, long life, and strong temperature adaptability. However, due to their characteristics, they have disadvantages, such as microcracks, phase transitions, Li/Ni cation mixing, and reduced thermal stability, which degrades battery conductivity. In this regard, Dr. Lin Jian demonstrated the results of BAK Battery's data on ion doping, surface coating, and other modification methods in his speech, and showed that these methods have significantly improved the performance and competitiveness of lithium batteries made of ternary materials.

As for anode materials, Dr. Lin Jian emphasized that the silicon-based anode plays a key role in high-capacity battery cell design and performance improvement due to multiple advantages, such as high theoretical specific capacity, low de-embedded lithium potentials, environmental friendliness, and abundant reserves. In the field of silicon-based anodes, BAK Battery's first-generation silicon products have evolved to the third generation which has significantly improved first efficiency. Currently, BAK Battery is working on the research and development of fourth-generation silicon-based anodes to effectively improve the performance and cycle life of batteries, thus empowering the industrial application of silicon-based anodes.

Finally, he also revealed the R&D progress of BAK Battery's latest generation of high-capacity cylindrical batteries. Through the research and development of cutting-edge materials, BAK Battery has further increased the capacity of 2170 battery to 6.5Ah, greatly improving their cycling performance, reliability, and efficiency, and thus bringing a better experience to users.

