London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Leo Messenger, a secure communication app with payment functionality inside, will be among the participants at the London Fintech Networking Meetup on December 3, 2024. This event brings together a select group of C-level executives and professionals from the fintech industry, fostering a unique platform for strategic partnerships.





The second edition of the London Fintech Networking Meetup is a testament to the sector's commitment to innovation and collaboration. Breaking away from traditional event formats, the meetup emphasizes direct, engaging networking over lengthy presentations, making it the ideal space to exchange ideas and drive mutual growth.

"Taking part in the London Fintech Networking Meetup is a step forward in our long-term strategy as Leo Messenger plans to integrate the latest fintech solutions in the app. Two months ago, we integrated payment for sticker packs, which was the first step in the to-do list. By connecting with the fintechs, we're creating partnerships and future collaborations," commented, Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Leo Messenger.

The event is sponsored and organized by:

Sends

Clear Junction

Dukascopy Bank

Colibrix

Xpate

Emerald24

The meetup will provide attendees with opportunities to connect directly with influential decision-makers in the fintech sector, discuss emerging trends and challenges shaping the industry, and forge partnerships and collaborations to drive future growth.

Leo Messenger is a global communications platform focused on user safety and privacy. Available on iOS and Android, it offers end-to-end encrypted messaging, calls, and media sharing. Leo Messenger is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

The London Fintech Networking Meetup is a vital forum for fostering connections within the industry. Now in its second edition, it is designed to provide a refreshing approach to professional gatherings, prioritizing interaction, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas among top-tier fintech professionals. Click the link to find out more details on the upcoming event.

