Volkswagen AG faces a critical juncture as labor representatives and management clash over proposed cost-cutting measures. The works council, led by Daniela Cavallo, has presented a counterproposal to the company's restructuring plans, offering potential savings of 1.5 billion euros in personnel costs. This alternative strategy involves redirecting the next wage increase into a future fund, effectively allowing for flexible work-time reductions without job losses. In contrast, Volkswagen's management is pushing for a 10% across-the-board wage cut and has not ruled out plant closures, setting the stage for a potentially contentious negotiation process.

Market Response and Outlook

The ongoing labor dispute has already impacted Volkswagen's stock performance, with shares recently declining 0.8% to 82.30 euros. Analysts maintain an average price target of 112.10 euros, suggesting potential upside despite current headwinds. As the December deadline for labor negotiations approaches, investors are closely monitoring developments, with the outcome likely to significantly influence the company's future trajectory and stock valuation. The impending talks on Thursday could prove pivotal, potentially triggering labor actions if an agreement is not reached, further complicating Volkswagen's efforts to navigate challenging market conditions and industry-wide transformation pressures.

