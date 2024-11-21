Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 06:07 Uhr
Azad Properties Streamlines Operations and Boosts Efficiency with Yardi Technology

Jeddah-based property developer utilises innovative proptech for digital transformation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azad Properties, an asset and property management company, has driven its digital transformation with Yardi®, integrating its operations into a single, seamless system.

Azad Properties Streamlines Operations and Boosts Efficiency with Yardi Technology

By digitising processes and centralising its data with Yardi's connected real estate platform, Azad Properties has reduced its monthly reporting and closing times by 75%, experienced a 50% increase in payment processing speeds, reduced the lead-to-lease cycle by 40% and improved tenant onboarding, and reduced budgeting and forecasting times by 60%.

"Yardi has allowed us to leverage the platform's capabilities for comprehensive reporting and process automation, driving our strategic goals forward," said Ayman Al Burti, CEO of Azad Properties. "It has also accelerated our growth and strengthened our position as a leading developer and operator in the region."

"Our collaboration with Yardi started seven years ago, and it's been a journey of significant mutual growth," shared Majed Al Gothmi, COO of Azad Properties. "We needed a property management system that could keep up with our diverse and expanding operations, and Yardi proved to be the ideal partner."

"Our partnership with Azad Properties has been a testament to what can be achieved when digitising real estate operations," stated Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "We're delighted to see how our technology has helped Azad deliver measurable gains and efficiencies across multiple aspects of its business, and we're excited to continue this journey of innovation and growth together."

See how Yardi can drive your digital transformation with a connected real estate platform. About Azad Properties
Azad Properties is an asset and property management company based in Jeddah, KSA. Founded in 2017, Azad specialises in the development and management of lifestyle retail, logistics, and other commercial properties. For more information, visit azad.com.sa.

About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563642/Azad_Properties_Client_Success_Yardi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5039792/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/azad-properties-streamlines-operations-and-boosts-efficiency-with-yardi-technology-302312016.html

