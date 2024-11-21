Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A1J39P | ISIN: US98138H1014 | Ticker-Symbol: W7D
Tradegate
20.11.24
18:05 Uhr
246,50 Euro
+0,35
+0,14 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 06:07 Uhr
Safeguard Global Pay to Feature New Product Capabilities in Partnership with Workday at Marquee EMEA Event

Finanznachrichten News

Safeguard Global Pay will serve as a key partner for joint go-to-market activities at Workday Rising EMEA

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Safeguard Global Pay, a leading global managed payroll provider, today announced it will host an exclusive demo of Workday's Global Payroll Connect at next month's Workday Rising EMEA event. The innovations were born from Race to Rising, a competition hosted by Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), which Safeguard won earlier this year.

"As Workday's original global payroll partner, we're passionate about global pay and we've been doing it longer than anyone," said Tristan Woods, Chief Product Officer at Safeguard Global Pay. "It is our mission to serve as a payroll provider that manages, accelerates and scales payroll for organizations globally, through a community of local payroll experts, partners, and a single, agile platform. And that's why we're positioned to offer the very best solutions in the global payroll market."

In May 2024, Workday announced its Race to Rising competition, aimed at unifying the experience between Workday and global payroll providers. Safeguard Global Pay competed alongside six other invited brands and was given eight weeks to build and implement next-gen integrations for Workday's Global Payroll Connect - a unified global payroll solution that can seamlessly connect with payroll providers to deliver an end-to-end global payroll experience. Only two of the seven global payroll providers made it to the finish line, with Safeguard Global Pay emerging as one of the winners

Safeguard Global Pay is bringing these innovations to life at Workday Rising EMEA. Attendees are invited to an exclusive demo of Workday's Global Payroll Connect, presented by Woods, on Tuesday, December 10th, at 17:30 at Safeguard Global Pay's booth #206.

Workday's API-driven integrations were all designed to provide greater connectivity between Workday and payroll systems, increasing efficiency and eliminating reliance on manual spreadsheets. Together, the integrations revolutionize payroll processes by delivering more automation, easier access to accurate data, and less maintenance.

This announcement comes on the heels of Safeguard Global Pay being named a Platinum Innovation Partner with Workday earlier this year. As the first global payroll partner to attain Platinum Innovation Partner, Safeguard Global Pay seamlessly connects with Workday and standardizes payroll data and processes, streamlining and unifying everything into one platform and one process for customers in over 170 countries.

To learn more, visit safeguardglobal.com/pay.

About Safeguard Global Pay
Safeguard Global Pay manages, accelerates and scales payroll for organizations around the world. We deliver a unified client experience through a global community of local payroll experts, partners, and an agile platform, for accurate, compliant, complete and timely pay with every cycle. As a leading global managed payroll provider, we offer certified, bi-directional integrations with Workday for a consistent and optimized experience. Seamlessly integrate HR and payroll data around the world, gain comprehensive insights to labor costs, and ensure maximum engagement with Workday.

Media Contact
Lindsay Mahaney
safeguardglobal@meetkickstand.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safeguard-global-pay-to-feature-new-product-capabilities-in-partnership-with-workday-at-marquee-emea-event-302312264.html

