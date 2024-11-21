This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated October 3, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (referred to as the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in sustainable blockchain infrastructure is pleased to announce a significant fleet upgrade with the purchase of 5,000 state-of-the-art Avalon A15-194T ASIC miners from Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN). The terms align with our previous Canaan purchases, which we believe are much better for driving our cash flow and return on capital strategy.

This latest acquisition builds upon the recent purchase of 6,500 Avalon miners announced earlier this month, bringing the total number of new Avalon ASIC miners ordered in November to 11,500.

The addition of these cutting-edge miners will replace older equipment with an efficiency of 30 J/TH and increase HIVE's operational capacity to 6.4 EH/s at an industry-leading efficiency of 19.5 J/TH by the end of the 2025 calendar year. This marks a significant improvement from the current fleet, which operates at 5.6 EH/s with an efficiency of 22.3 J/TH. The upgrade supports HIVE's dedication to operational excellence and an ROI-driven approach to capital allocation.

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE, commented: "Our treasury management strategy enables us to invest in high-impact, next-generation ASICs, improving our operational efficiency while increasing our Bitcoin holdings. With our 100 MW green energy facility under development in Paraguay, we're well-positioned to deliver long-term growth for shareholders and cement our status as a leading, geographically diversified Bitcoin miner. Further, the relationship between our two companies highlights the importance of building long-term relationships, and Canaan's machines are workhorses."

Aydin Kilic, President and CEO of HIVE, added: "This investment in Canaan's Avalon A15-194T miners represents a crucial step in enhancing our ROI-focused strategy. We worked closely with Canaan to secure competitive pricing and payment terms for their premier Avalon series, which delivers 194 TH/s per unit and robust ROI in both bull and bear market conditions. Sustainability and efficiency remain at the core of our operations as we continue to lead in ESG-driven Bitcoin mining."

Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Canaan stated: "We are excited to deepen our relationship with HIVE as they work to expand their Bitcoin mining operations. This follow-on order for additional A15 Series mining machines will allow us to work even more closely with HIVE. With an exceptional team, HIVE is clearly dedicated to advancing ESG-focused initiatives, including green energy integration, grid balancing, and heat recovery, while working to achieve their Bitcoin mining goals. Canaan is committed to helping HIVE succeed in its goal of creating a flexible energy infrastructure platform designed to evolve alongside breakthrough technologies for decades to come."

HIVE remains committed to advancing its position as a global leader in sustainable blockchain infrastructure, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance its mining capabilities while upholding its ESG values.

Paraguay Update:

Mr. Kilic provided an update on HIVE's 100 MW expansion in Paraguay: "Construction is currently underway, and we are on track to achieve 30 MW of mining capacity, which is approximately 2 EH/s, by early Q2 2025. This will raise HIVE's total hashrate to 8.3 EH/s by the end of Q2 2025, following our internal upgrades to reach 6.4 EH/s by March 2025."

1Assumes 100 MW Paraguay expansion 20% operational

2Assumes 100 MW Paraguay expansion fully operational

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5335/230843_0532066964cda98f_001full.jpg

The chart above illustrates HIVE's hashrate growth profile, reflecting the recent order of 11,500 Canaan miners. It also incorporates the complete strategic expansion of 100 MW in Paraguay, which is anticipated to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2025. This expansion aims for a targeted hashrate of 12.8 EH/s, with a fleet efficiency of 17.25 J/TH.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company focused on advancing sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by green energy. HIVE was the first cryptocurrency miner to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2017 and is committed to reducing environmental impact and optimizing operational efficiency. With data centers in Canada, Sweden, and soon Paraguay, HIVE is a global leader in digital asset mining and AI computing solutions.

