Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797 | Ticker-Symbol: ZX6
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 07:07 Uhr
DSM-Firmenich AG sold all of its stake in Robertet S.A.

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM-Firmenich AG, through its affiliate Firmenich International S.A. ("dsm-firmenich"), announces that it has successfully sold 24,408 Robertet S.A. ("Robertet") ordinary shares, representing c. 1% of Robertet share capital, through a bilateral sale to a long-term, non-institutional investor that will be subject to a 60-day lockup undertaking.

dsm-firmenich logo

Following the above transaction, dsm-firmenich no longer retains any ordinary shares in Robertet.

For more information, please contact:

dsm-firmenich investor relations enquiries:
Email: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

dsm-firmenich media enquiries:
Email: media@dsm-firmenich.com

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance, transaction progress and positions to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/5039811/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-firmenich-ag-sold-all-of-its-stake-in-robertet-sa-302311997.html

