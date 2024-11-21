King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Madinah's Virtual Clinics Wins Award at PX Congress

Post-discharge virtual visits increased 155% from 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Madinah has been honoured with the Innovative Patient Care Solutions Award at the PX Congress 2024, held in Riyadh.

Madinah's Nursing Affairs won the award for its Nurse-Led Post-Discharge Care Virtual Clinics, which exceeded targets with over 5,800 post-discharge virtual visits in 2024 (an increase of 155% from 2023). The clinics continually expand to include different patient groups, including emergency and palliative care patients.

Moreover, measurement of the program's success had transitioned from volume metrics and good catches to organizational KPIs, including its positive impact on LOS, 7-day and 30-day readmissions rates, and unplanned ED visits. This achievement showcases KFSHRC's commitment to innovation in patient care.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

