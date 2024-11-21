Developed by researchers in South Africa, the proposed technique is based on the water cycle algorithm (WCA), a population-based metaheuristic optimization algorithm that is inspired by the water cycle process in nature and how streams and rivers flow into the sea. Researchers at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa have created an algorithm that reportedly ensures equitable distribution of curtailment among distributed energy resources. The new method is intended to replace conventional Volt-Watt approaches used by power utilities and distributors. These methods manage and optimize ...

