GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
2025's Biggest Fintech & Payments' Trends Unveiled by Juniper Research

Finanznachrichten News

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Nov. 21, 2024, the foremost experts in the fintech and payments market, is proud to reveal the 10 trendsthat are poised to transform the financial landscape in 2025.

Juniper Research's VP of Fintech Market Research, Nick Maynard, commented: "Fintech and payments is changing rapidly, with alternative payment methods gaining popularity, fraud presenting a bigger challenge than ever, and regulations evolving quickly. As such, Juniper Research predicts that 2025 will see dramatic shifts, with these 10 trends representing the most impactful developments."

Top Ten Fintech & Payments Trends 2025

Each year, Juniper Research's team of market experts identify the key trends that will drive the fintech market for the year ahead.

For 2025, the prevailing trends are:

  1. Apple NFC to Boost Competition in Digital Wallets
  2. Virtual Cards to Revolutionise B2B Expenses and Procurement
  3. Behavioural Biometrics Driving Shift to Passive ID Verification
  4. eCommerce Merchants to Adopt 'Glocal' Payments
  5. Regtech to Accelerate Amid BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) Compliance Challenges
  6. Banks to Invest in PSD3 and PSR1 Readiness
  7. Capital One's Acquisition of Discover to Challenge Visa & Mastercard
  8. Wero and Instant Payments Harmonisation to Transform European Payments
  9. AI Hype to Diminish as Fraud and Identity Drive Innovation
  10. Sustainable Fintech Becomes Key Differentiator for Banks

Learn more about each of these trends by downloading our free whitepaper.

Juniper Researchhas, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global financial sector, retained by many of the world's leading banks, intermediaries and providers.

For further details please contact Sam Smith, Press Relations
T: +44(0)1256 830002
E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com


